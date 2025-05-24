Aviators Host Oklahoma City, Triple-A Affiliate of L.A. Dodgers, in Six-Game Homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, May 27 - June 1

May 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, will host the Oklahoma City Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the 2024 World Series Champions Los Angeles Dodgers, in the opener of the six-game series on Tuesday, May 27 at 6:35 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The fifth homestand will consist of six-game games from Tuesday-Sunday, May 27 - June 1. Game times: Tuesday-Thursday at 6:35 p.m.; Friday-Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and the series finale on Sunday (June 1) at 12:05 p.m.

The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) on channel 5.2, Cox cable channel 77, YoutubeTV and Fubo will broadcast two games on Tuesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 29. A total of 30 home games will be broadcast by SSSEN during the 2025 season.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, are currently on a six-game road trip against the defending PCL & Triple-A Champions, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. The series will conclude on Memorial Day (Monday, May 26).

Las Vegas has the second-best record in Triple-A at 31-17 (.646). The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies (International League), have the best record with a 33-15 (.688) mark.

The Aviators are in their 42nd season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

The 2025 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday (with one exception, May 26, Memorial Day at Sugar Land) for a total of 150 games (75-home; 75-away).

PACFIC COAST LEAGUE: The PCL is in its 122nd season (1903-2020, 2022 -) and consists of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. West Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; East Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Comets, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The 10-team league in 2021 was named Triple-A West and returned as the PCL in 2022!

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, May 27: Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™), Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"

Wednesday, May 28: Bark on the Berm

Thursday, May 29: $2.00 Beer Night/College Night

Friday, May 30: *Aviators Sunglasses Night, presented by AutoNation

Saturday, May 31: *Stranger Things Jersey Night

*first 2,000 fans through the gates

Pacific Coast League Standings - first half - (May 24)

W-L, Pct., GB

Aviators, 31-17, .646, - -

Sugar Land, 29-19, .604, 2.0

Oklahoma City, 29-20, .592, 2.5

The first half (75 games) will conclude on Sunday, June 22 at Sugar Land.

The first half winners (PCL and International League) will serve as the hosts of the pair of best-of-three League Championship Series against the second-half winner from September 23-25.

2025 AVIATORS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE/THEME NIGHTS:

For the complete list of Aviators Promotions/Theme Nights, please click on SCHEDULE on the Aviators website, then the dropdown menu under Promotional Giveaways & Daily Promotions.

DANA EVANS, LAS VEGAS ACES, CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH (WEDNESDAY, MAY 28):

Dana Evans, Las Vegas Aces, is scheduled for the ceremonial first pitch. She has played five seasons in the WNBA with Dallas (2021), Chicago (2021-24) and her first campaign with Las Vegas. She was a 2021 WNBA Champion with Chicago and was '21 WNBA All-Rookie Team. She was selected No. 13 overall (second round) by Dallas in the '21 WNBA Draft from University of Louisville. The two-time All-American guard was the 2020 and 2021 ACC Player of the Year.

2025 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 27 dates, Las Vegas total is 179,003 (leads PCL) for an average of 6,630 with five sellouts. The season-high crowd was 11,148 vs. Sacramento on April 5. The all-time attendance total now stands at 14,765,387. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 41 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-24).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over six seasons (2019, 2021-25) is 2,764,376 which includes 98 sellouts.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

2025 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.