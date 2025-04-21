Aviators Catcher Daniel Susac Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (April 14-20)

April 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, today announced that catcher Daniel Susac was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (April 14-20).

The catcher/designated hitter appeared in four games against Sugar Land at Las Vegas Ballpark® (April 15-16; 19-20) and batted .625 (10-for-16) with three doubles, two home runs and 6 RBI. He recorded three multiple-hit games, including a season-best 4-for-4 performance with two doubles, 2 RBI and a lead-off, walk-off home run on Tuesday, April 15 (Jackie Robinson Day, Aviators won 6-5). He was 3-for-4, double, two-run home run, 4 RBI (Saturday, April 19) and 2-for-3, two walks (Sunday, April 20).

On the season, he has appeared in 13 games for the Aviators and is batting .302 (16-for-53) with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI. He has hit safely in the last five games (.524, 11-for-21).

Susac has played professionally for four seasons in the Athletics organization. He was selected in the first round (19th overall) of June 2022 First-Year Player Draft and was ranked by Baseball America as the No. 17 prospect (top 30) in the Athletics system entering the 2025 season.

In 2024, he played the entire season with Double-A Midland of the Texas League. He appeared in 88 games and batted .257 (88-for-343) with 34 extra-base hits (19 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs) and 50 RBI.

He attended University of Arizona (Tucson) in the Pac-12 Conference for two seasons (2021-22). He was a member of the 2021 USA Baseball's National Collegiate National Team.

The Aviators, 14-7, will embark on their second road trip of the season to Round Rock, Texas to face the Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, April 22-27.

2025 Las Vegas Aviators season ticket information and group hospitality packages are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the Team Shop section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.