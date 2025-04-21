Series Recap at Sacramento

April 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Game 1 - Sacramento River Cats 8, Salt Lake Bees 6

WP: Tristan Beck (2-0) LP: Luke Murphy (0-1)

Salt Lake jumped out to an early 4-0 lead behind RBI hits from Gustavo Campero and Ryan Noda, plus a solo homer by Zach Neto. However, Sacramento answered quickly, tying the game 4-4 in the second inning and knocking out Bees starter Chase Silseth early. The River Cats took control in the fifth with a bases-clearing double from Grant McCray and added another run in the sixth on a throwing error and Max Stassi RBI. Salt Lake mounted a comeback in the ninth, scoring twice and bringing the tying run to the plate, but ultimately fell short, losing 8-6.

Game 2 - Salt Lake Bees 4, Sacramento River Cats 1

WP: Dakota Hudson (1-0) LP: Carson Seymour (0-1) SV: Carl Edwards Jr. (1)

Salt Lake took a 1-0 lead in the third using small-ball tactics, as Yolmer Sánchez scored on a groundout after a hit-by-pitch and wild pitch. Strong pitching from Jake Eder, Connor Brogdon, and Dakota Hudson held the River Cats in check through eight innings, allowing just two hits combined. The Bees extended their lead in the eighth with a clutch two-run double by Niko Kavadas, followed by an RBI single from Zach Neto to make it 4-0. Sacramento threatened in the ninth, scoring once, but Carl Edwards Jr. shut the door with back-to-back strikeouts to preserve a 4-1 Salt Lake victory.

Game 3 - Salt Lake Bees 5, Sacramento River Cats 1

WP: Caden Dana (2 - 1) LP: Mason Black (0 - 1) SV: Jack Dashwood (1)

Chad Stevens got Salt Lake on the board early with a solo homer in the first, then added an RBI single in the fourth to help build the lead. Carter Kieboom capped a sixth-inning rally with a two-run homer after Niko Kavadas extended his on-base streak to 17 games. The Bees added insurance in the eighth with an RBI double from Zach Humphreys, making it 5-0. Caden Dana pitched efficiently, and Jack Dashwood secured the final out in the ninth after a brief Sacramento rally attempt, locking down a 5-1 Salt Lake win.

Game 4 - Sacramento River Cats 11, Salt Lake Bees 8

WP: Carson Ragsdale (2-2) LP: Brett Kerry (1-2)

Salt Lake jumped to a quick 3-0 lead, highlighted by Korey Holland's first Triple-A RBI and Mitchell Daly's debut sac fly. However, Sacramento responded with 11 unanswered runs between the fourth and seventh innings, including key hits from Marco Luciano, Sergio Alcántara, Grant McCray, and a grand slam by Osleivis Basabe. Mitchell Daly's two-run double in the seventh briefly cut the deficit to one, and Salt Lake made a final push in the ninth with RBI hits from Yolmer Sánchez and Zach Humphreys. But the comeback fell short, as Sacramento held on for an 11-8 win.

Game 5 - Sacramento River Cats 5, Salt Lake Bees 0

WP: Carson Whisenhunt (2-2) LP: Shaun Anderson (0-4)

Sacramento took control early with a three-run first inning, sparked by a leadoff homer from Grant McCray. Salt Lake struggled offensively, managing just one hit-a double by Matthew Lugo in the fourth-and only two baserunners total. Hunter Bishop added a solo homer in the fourth, and Logan Porter's RBI double in the eighth sealed a 5-0 win for the River Cats. Sacramento's pitching dominated, retiring the final 18 Salt Lake batters to clinch at least a series split.

Game 6 - Salt Lake Bees 5, Sacramento River Cats 2

WP: Chase Silseth (2-0) LP: Trevor McDonald (1-1) SV: Carl Edwards Jr. (2)

Salt Lake steadily built a lead with runs in four straight innings, starting with Gustavo Campero scoring on a wild pitch in the third. Chad Stevens and Campero added solo homers in the fourth and fifth, and Zach Humphreys delivered a clutch two-run double in the seventh to make it 5-0. Sacramento rallied for two runs in the eighth, but a timely line-drive double play stopped the momentum. Carl Edwards Jr. handled the ninth with ease, earning his second save and sealing a 5-2 Salt Lake win.

Notable Performers

Yolmer Sanchez - 8-for-22 (.364), 2B, 7 R, RBI

Chad Stevens - 8-for-20 (.400), 2 HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 4 R, 1.179 OPS

Gustavo Campero - 7-for-20 (.350), HR, 5 R, 3 RBI, 3 SB

Zach Humphreys - 4-for-12 (.333), 3 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R

Caden Dana - W, 7.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K (Apr. 17)

Chase Silseth - W, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K (Apr. 20)

Jake Eder - 3.0, H, 0 R, BB, 5 K (Apr. 16)

Upcoming Series

Oklahoma City Comets vs Salt Lake Bees

Tuesday, April 22 - 6:35 p.m.

RHP Bobby Miller vs LHP Jake Eder

Wednesday, April 23 - 6:35 p.m.

RHP Tony Gonsolin (MLR) vs RHP Caden Dana

Thursday, April 24 - 6:35 p.m

RHP Justin Jarvis vs TBD

Friday, April 25 - 6:35 p.m

TBD vs RHP Shaun Anderson

Saturday, April 26 - 1:05 p.m

TBD vs RHP Chase Silseth

Sunday, April 27 - 12:05 p.m

TBD vs LHP Jake Eder

