Princess Night and First Fireworks Friday Headline Promotions this Week

April 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host their third and final six-game home series at Greater Nevada Field this week. Individual Game tickets are currently on sale at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

Special Events

Princess Night

Friday, April 25 th

Princesses will be roaming the ballpark! Come take pictures, buy co-branded merchandise and experience this magical night for yourself.

It is also the first Fireworks Friday of the season! Enjoy pre-game, in-game and post-game fireworks.

Micheladas de Reno, presented by Travel Nevada, Telemundo and Juan 101.7

Saturday, April 26 th

The team will take the field in their all victory-blue uniforms for the first of three scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field.

More information, details and tickets about the new brand can be found at MicheladasdeReno.com.

Dog Day presented by Sit Means Sit, NBC News 4, Fox 11 and Nevada Sports Net:

Sunday, April 27 th

Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

April Daily Deals

Taco Tuesday, presented by Nevada Donor Network and Alice 96.5 - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $5.00.

Wild Wednesday, presented by Wild 102.9 FM - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Throwback Thursday, presented by Coors Light, 2 News Nevada & KBUL 98.1 - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. Concession specials and merchandise will be available as well as $2 Coors Light.

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. - Featuring pre-game, in-game and post-game fireworks.

Family Sunday, presented by Tesla and SUNNY 106.9 FM - featuring $1.50 Hot Dogs

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

