OKC Comets Game Notes - May 25, 2025

May 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Sacramento River Cats (25-25) at Oklahoma City Comets (29-21)

Game #51 of 150/First Half #51 of 75/Home #30 of 75

Pitching Probables: SAC-RHP Trevor McDonald (3-2, 3.89) vs. OKC-RHP Justin Jarvis (3-2, 5.25)

Sunday, May 25, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 12:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live, SportsNet LA, KOCB-TV

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets close out their six-game home series against the Sacramento River Cats at 12:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The game's original scheduled first pitch time was moved up two hours due to inclement weather forecasted for this afternoon. Today is a Family Sunday. Select players will be available for autographs pregame and kids can take the field to run the bases following the game.

Last Game: The Sacramento River Cats scored runs in five of the final six innings of Saturday night's game to defeat the Oklahoma City Comets, 11-4, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams exchanged runs in the first inning including a solo home run by Oklahoma City's Michael Chavis. The Comets went ahead, 3-1, in the second inning on a two-run single by Justin Dean. The River Cats went on to outscore the Comets, 10-1, over the final six innings, taking the lead for good in the fourth inning on a three-run home run by Marco Luciano. The River Cats added two runs in the sixth inning and Oklahoma City's fourth run of the night scored on a sacrifice fly by Austin Gauthier in the bottom of the inning. The River Cats added a run in the seventh inning and three more runs in the eighth inning before Luciano hit his second home run of the night in the ninth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Justin Jarvis (3-2) looks to rebound as he makes his second appearance of the series...On Tuesday against the River Cats, Jarvis allowed a career-high eight runs on seven hits, including his first home run this season, with two walks and three strikeouts over 2.1 innings - his shortest outing of 2025. He was charged with the loss in OKC's 11-5 defeat...Entering Tuesday's game, Jarvis had a 3.48 ERA and opponents were batting .207 for the season. In games at home, he had allowed just two runs in 14.0 innings...Today will be Jarvis' fourth appearance since he was placed on the 7-day IL April 28 and was reinstated May 7...He signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent in November and was a non-roster invitee to Major League Spring Training...He spent 2024 in the New York Mets organization, splitting time between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse...He was originally selected by Milwaukee in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft from Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, N.C.

Against the River Cats: 2025: 1-4 2024: 4-8 All-time: 65-67 At OKC: 32-36 The Comets and River Cats meet for their first of four series as the teams play a total of 21 games against one another in 2025 - their most ever in a single season since they started playing in 2000 and the most OKC plays against any opponent this season...Sacramento won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4, as they played 12 games during the first half of last season...Andre Lipcius led OKC with 12 hits, including three homers, while Kody Hoese had six RBI in the 2024 series. The River Cats outscored OKC, 55-35, and outhit OKC, 112-88, last season...Prior to last season, OKC won back-to-back season series against Sacramento, going a combined 18-6 in 2022 and 2023. The River Cats are now 12-5 against OKC the last two seasons, including 10-3 in Bricktown...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 33-31 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry...Prior to this season, the most times the teams have met in a season was 15 times in 2023.

Going Through It: After defeating El Paso, 10-0, May 2, the Comets stood a season-best 13 games above .500 at 22-9 and sat atop the PCL standings. Since then, the team is 7-12, and in five of those 12 losses, the Comets led the in eighth inning or later. During that stretch, the Comets are tied with Reno for the fewest wins among PCL teams...Oklahoma City trails, 4-1, in the current series and will lose a series for the first time this season and first time since Sept. 3-8, 2024 versus Sugar Land (1-5). OKC went 5-0-3 through eight series this season, but this will be the fourth straight series the Comets either split or lost after winning in each of the first five series of the year...The Comets have one win in their last six home games and are now 15-14 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets started the season 11-5 in Bricktown, but are 4-9 in their last 13 home games. The Comets' 14 home losses are most in the PCL so far this season.

Pacific Rim: With last night's loss and a win by Las Vegas, the Comets fell further back in the overall Pacific Coast League standings. With 25 games remaining in the first half, the Comets now sit 3.5 games behind league-leading Las Vegas and a half-game behind second-place Sugar Land, which is in the midst of a six-game home series against Las Vegas. OKC will play in Las Vegas during the next series and does not play Sugar Land again in the first half after winning two of three games to open the season.

Crook3d Number5: The River Cats scored 11 runs Saturday as the Comets have now surrendered at least eight runs in four of five games this series and at least five runs in a season-high six straight games. The River Cats have now scored 43 runs during the series so far with one game remaining - the most allowed by OKC in a six-game series this season. The previous high was 34 runs against El Paso April 1-6...Starting with last Sunday's ninth inning in Round Rock, opponents have scored 48 runs (46 ER) on 57 hits over the last 47 innings. During that time, opponents are batting .295 (57x193) with six home runs and have had a staggering 71 at-bats with runners in scoring position (.310; 22x71). At least two batters have reached base in 28 of the 47 innings (59.5 percent), including 12 of 18 innings the last two games, and there have only been 10 1-2-3 innings. The Comets have handed out 37 walks in the last 47 innings as well, resulting in a 2.00 WHIP...Saturday was the fourth time this season the Comets allowed 11 or more runs in a game as well as the second time this series. Before this series, the Comets had allowed double-digit runs just twice in the season's first 45 games. It was also the fourth time to allow at least eight runs, matching the total from the first 45 games combined...The River Cats scored three runs in the fourth and eighth innings last night. In 10 of the last 12 games overall, the Comets have allowed at least one inning of three-plus runs (12 total), including in six straight games (eight total).

Running With Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz reached base with a walk and stole two bases last night to boost his league-leading stolen base total to 25 this season. However, his seven-game hitting streak came to an end (11x33) as he went 0-for-4 Saturday. The hitting streak tied his longest of the season and tied for the third-longest hitting streak of the season by an OKC player...Last night marked his seventh multi-steal game of the season.

Balls and Strikes: Oklahoma City pitchers recorded 10 strikeouts last night as they put together a third straight game with double-digit strikeouts (34 K). They have also reached at least 10 K's seven times in the last nine games (98 K) and in eight of the last 11 games (116 K). The Comets' 116 strikeouts since May 13 (11 G) are most in the PCL...However, Comets pitchers issued nine walks last night as they have now allowed nine or more walks in two games this series and in nine total games this season. OKC's 281 walks this season are the most among all 30 Triple-A teams and are tied for most among all MiLB teams with fellow Dodgers affiliate High-A Great Lakes. The Comets are on pace for 843 walks this season, which would obliterate the team record of 700 set in 2022.

The Flying Comets: The Comets stole three bases last night and lead the PCL with 72 steals in 50 games. OKC is on pace for 216 stolen bases, which would easily surpass the team record during the Bricktown era (since 1998) of 172 set in 2013...Over the past four seasons, OKC has not finished higher than sixth in the in the 10-team PCL in steals, and going back further to when the PCL had 16 teams, OKC has not finished within the top half of the league in steals since 2016.

Time Stands Still: Yesterday's game clocked in at 3 hours, 7 minutes. Each of the last three games have lasted at least three hours, and since the current pace of play rules were implemented during the 2022 season, this is only the third time OKC has played three straight nine-inning games of at least three hours in length. The previous instance was April 23-25, 2024 at Albuquerque.

Around the Horn: Ryan Ward had Saturday off, but picked up a RBI Friday and now has 228 RBI in his OKC career. He is two RBI away from tying OKC's Bricktown-era career RBI record of 230 (Jason Botts, 2005-08)...The Comets have hit into at least one double play in eight straight games (11 total) and in nine of the last 10 games (14 total)...Oklahoma City has lost three straight series finales overall and has won just one series finale at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season (April 20 vs. TAC), going 1-3 in home finales so far.







