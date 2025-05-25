Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at El Paso

May 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 5/25 at El Paso

FIRST PITCH - 5:05 PM (PT) at Southwest University Park - El Paso, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Sauryn Lao (0-1, 1.77) vs. El Paso RHP Jared Kollar (2-4, 8.35)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Out-hit the Chihuahuas seven to five, but were shutout for the second time this season in a 1-0 defeat...the only run of the game was scored in the bottom of the second inning on a Clay Dungan sacrifice fly...Jhonathan Diaz pitched his third quality start of the season, taking the loss despite tossing 6.0 innings of one-run baseball, striking out five...the Rainiers' best chance to score came in the third inning when Spencer Packard and Jack López, who each finished with multi-hit games, led off the inning with singles and were pushed into scoring position by a Samad Taylor sacrifice bunt, but did not score...Jackson Kowar and Will Klein each threw a scoreless inning to keep it a one-run game...the Rainiers did not allow an extra-base hit in the loss, taking their first 1-0 loss since May 4, 2024 at Sacramento.

NO EXTRA BASES FOR YOU!: Rainiers pitchers held the Chihuahuas without an extra-base hit in their 1-0 loss on Saturday, the first time holding the opposition to only singles this year...the Rainiers are the third PCL team to lose a game despite not allowing an extra-base hit and the first since April 11 (OKC, 2-1 L @ RR)...the Rainiers took two such losses in 2024 (June 30, 4-1 L @ SUG / May 4, 1-0 L @ SAC)...the Rainiers are now 2-3 in their last five games in which they did not allow an extra-base hit...in the previous 15 before that, the Rainiers were 14-1 in games in which they did not allow an extra-base hit.

HOT CORNER BRINGING THE HEAT: In the bottom of third inning on Saturday, Jack López recorded a 94.4 mph throw from third base on a 5-3 putout...his 94.4 mph throw is the hardest on a infield assist at Triple-A this season and the hardest by any Rainier infielder since data is available (2022)... López is one of just eight PCL infielders to record an assist of at least 94 mph since 2022.

HARRY'S HOT STRETCH: C Harry Ford has been on a tear in the month of May, picking up hits in 13 of his 16 games this month and multiple hits in 10 of those 16...in his last 12 games, Ford is hitting .467 (21x45) with four doubles and three home runs...Ford's .410 average this May is the highest for any month in his career, as is his 1.149 OPS...his 25 hits are the fourth-most of any month in his career, trailing his career-best 28 hits he had in August 2023 and May of 2024...Ford's .656 slugging percentage this month is the second-best of any month in his career, trailing the .657 he slugged in September of 2021.

COLE'S CATCHING FIRE: INF Cole Young has gone on a tear since May 3...over that 19-game stretch, he is hitting .370 (27x73) with seven doubles, three triples and four home runs, driving in 15 runs and scoring 23...he's logged multiple hits in nine of his last 19 games, sporting a 1.183 OPS in that span...Young also hit his fifth triple of the season on Thursday, tied for the most in the PCL and the third-most in the minor leagues...Young's five triples are tied for the most for any Rainier through May since at least 2005 with Chris Taylor, who also hit five triples through May in 2014.

LÓPEZ IS LOCKED IN: UTL Jack López logged the sixth multi-hit effort of his last eight games on Thursday, continuing a hot stretch that dates back to April 24...over the 24-game span, he is hitting .352 (31x88) with four doubles and two home runs, collecting hits in 21 of the 24 games, including each of his last 13, his longest streak of the season... López has been especially effective with runners in scoring position in that time, going 8-for-18 (.444) with a pair of long balls...since April 24, López ranks among PCL leaders in batting average (3rd, .352) and hits (T-3rd, 31)... López has also been effective on the road this season, as his 31 road hits are the second-most in the PCL, and his .356 road batting average is also good for second in the league.

MAY MASHING: The Rainiers' offense has taken off in May, ranking third in Triple-A with a .281 average and third with a team .821 OPS...in May, the Rainiers have scored the third-most runs in the circuit with 127 in 21 games (6.0 runs/game) and their 30 May homers are tied for the second-most at the level...several Rainiers rank among the league leaders in several May offensive categories, listed below:

AVG

1Ford, H TAC.410

- - - - -

6 Ritter, R ABQ.347

7Young, C TAC.329

8López, J TAC.329

9Alexander, C LV.323

10 Packard, S TAC.317 OBP

1Ford, H TAC.493

- - - - -

6Kavadas, N SL.436

7Johnson, B ELP.431

8Packard, S TAC.431

9Young, C TAC.427 SLG

1 Ritter, R ABQ .750

2Thompson, S ABQ.731

3 Ford, H TAC .656

4 Young, C TAC.634

5Alexander, C L.629

6Thomas, C LV.628

7Canzone, D TAC .614 OPS

1 Thompson, S ABQ 1.198

2Ritter, R ABQ1.163

3 Ford, H TAC1.149

4Young, C TAC1.061

5Alexander, C LV1.046

- - - - -

9Canzone, D TAC.940

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners dropped a 2-1 game in Houston on Saturday...the Astros scored both of their runs in the first inning, but both were unearned due to a throwing error from Byran Woo...Seattle got one run back in the top of the third inning after Randy Arozarena tripled and scored on a Mitch Garver RBI groundout...that would be the only scoring in the game, as Woo allowed those two unearned runs over 6.0 innings, followed by Casey Legumina, who tossed 2.0 scoreless innings of relief...the Mariners were held to just five hits in the loss.







