Tacoma Silenced in 1-0 Loss to El Paso

May 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

EL PASO, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (20-30) were shutout in 1-0 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas (25-25) on Saturday night at Southwest University Park. With the loss, El Paso now leads the series having taken three of five.

El Paso scored the lone run of the night in the bottom of the second inning. Yonathan Perlaza singled to lead off the frame prior to a pop out to third that retired Nate Mondou. Mike Brosseau then singled to right field that also advanced Perlaza to third. Clay Dungan was responsible for driving in the lone run with a sacrifice fly to center field.

In the top of third, Spencer Packard laced a leadoff single to left field before Jack Lopez hit a bunt single to extend his 13-game hitting streak. Samad Taylor was out on a sacrifice bunt that advanced both runners into scoring position but both were left stranded to end the frame.

Jhonathan Diaz set down the side in order for the second time in the bottom of the third. Bryce Johnson grounded out to third base when Jack Lopez made the infield assist with a throw at 94.4mph.

Diaz concluded his start throwing 6.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out five to mark his third quality start of the season with Tacoma. Jackson Kowar relieved in the seventh inning in what was his sixth rehab outing with Tacoma. Kowar threw a perfect inning with his four-seamer topping 98.5mph. Will Klein came in to pitch in the bottom of the eighth and tossed 1.0 scoreless frame allowing one hit while striking out one.

Postgame Notes:

Jack López extended his hitting streak to 13 games with another multi-hit performance tonight going 2-for-3...López has now recorded 31 hits on the road this season...across the 13 games, López is hitting .388 (19x49) with three doubles, two homers, and 11 RBI...he has recorded multiple hits in seven of the 13 games in that stretch...in the month of May, López is hitting .329 with a .342 OBP.

López' throw at 94.4mph to retire Bryce Johnson in the bottom of the third inning was the hardest IF assist in AAA this year and hardest throw on an IF assist by a Rainier since data is available (2022).

Samad Taylor extended his hitting streak to nine games after going 1-for-3 tonight while also extending his on-base streak to 15 games...Tayor has hit .415 across the nine-game streak with three doubles, one triple, and two home runs...since returning to Tacoma on May 6th, Taylor has hit .306 (22x72) with three doubles, one triple, four home runs, 14 RBI, and two stolen bases.

The last time the Rainiers lost a 1-0 game was on May 4th, 2024 in Sacramento...a contest that Bryan Woo started with 5.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while striking out six.







