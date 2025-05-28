Rainiers Walk off Bees in Game One

May 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







TACOMA, Wash. - The Salt Lake Bees suffered a walk-off defeat in game one of the series on Tuesday night to the Tacoma Rainiers 4-3 as Chad Stevens went yard for the third straight game.

Tacoma Rainiers 4, Salt Lake Bees 3

WP: Will Klein (2 - 0)

LP: Michael Darrell-Hicks (0 - 2)

Game Summary

The Bees' leadoff man, Scott Kingery, reached base with a walk to start the game. He advanced to third with two outs, but a strikeout of Niko Kavadas ended the inning, stranding Kingery just 90 feet from scoring.

Tacoma went on to strike first in the opening frame after a leadoff walk to Samad Taylor got things started. Harry Ford converted on a one-out RBI single to center after Taylor stole second and got to third on a balk by Bees starter Victor Mederos.

Salt Lake got its run back in the second inning, thanks to two of the Bees' hottest hitters coming into Tuesday's game. Chad Stevens lined a one-out single, and Tucker Flint followed with a double off the wall to tie the game.

After stranding a pair of runners in scoring position in the third, Salt Lake executed its way back onto the board in the fourth. Chad Stevens led off the inning with his second hit of the night-a solo home run, marking his second leadoff homer of the season.

Upon allowing a run in the first, Mederos cruised across the next four frames giving up two hits while only four Rainiers reached base as Salt Lake held on to a 2-1 lead after five.

In the sixth, the Bees stranded the bases loaded, setting up the first bit of trouble for Mederos in the bottom half. A pair of walks put two on for Tacoma, ultimately knocking Mederos out of the game. Dashwood came on to escape the jam with two outs, but a clutch line drive to center by Nick Dunn tied the game before a strikeout of Taylor ended the inning with runners left on the corners and the score knotted at 2-2.

In the seventh, Salt Lake reclaimed the lead, once again capitalizing with two outs as J.D. Davis launched his fifth home run of the year-an opposite-field shot that put the Bees back on top, 3-2.

Dashwood sat down Tacoma in order in the bottom of the seventh, but the Rainiers threatened in the eighth with runners on the corners and two outs. Sam Bachman worked his way out of the jam with a groundout to first, preserving the one-run lead heading into the ninth.

The Bees had an opportunity to add some insurance getting two on with one out before back-to-back strikeouts kept Salt Lake from scoring leading into the bottom half.

With one out and Tacoma down to its final chance, the Rainiers strung together three consecutive hits to close out the game. Cole Young sparked the rally with a double, followed by Harry Ford, who grounded the ninth pitch of his at-bat up the middle to tie the game. That set the stage for Dominic Canzone, who delivered a walk-off double off the right-center field wall, giving Tacoma a 4-3 comeback win in game one.

Game Notes

The Salt Lake Bees dropped its second straight game falling to 23-28 on the year after being walked off for the second time this season while dropping to 0-18 when scoring three runs or less.

Salt Lake homered for the seventh consecutive game and recorded its third multi-homer effort during that span, as Chad Stevens and J.D. Davis each launched a home run on Tuesday night.

Chad Stevens went 2-for-3 with his ninth home run of the season, two runs scored, and an RBI. He extended his streak to six straight games with both a hit and a run scored, and he's now driven in a run in five consecutive games while homering in three straight. Since the hit streak streak began on May 20, Stevens is batting .400 with four home runs, 10 RBI, nine runs scored, and four multi-hit games, while posting a blistering 1.524 OPS.

J.D. Davis put together a 2-for-5 night with his fifth home run of the season. Davis scored for the fourth time in six games while adding his ninth multi-hit game of the season.

Tucker Flint continued his strong stretch, extending his hitting streak to four games with his fifth double of the season. He drove in a run for the third time in his last four games, though his six-game run-scoring streak came to an end. Over his last nine games dating back to May 16, Flint is batting .394 with four home runs, three doubles, 14 RBIs, and 10 runs scored, hitting safely in all but one game during that span.

Victor Mederos went 5.2 innings on Tuesday night, ending his streak of three consecutive quality starts but earning a no-decision. He tossed four straight scoreless frames and finished with two runs allowed on four hits, striking out four.

Sam Bachman continued his lights-out relief work for Salt Lake, earning the hold with a scoreless eighth inning. Through six appearances, Bachman has yet to allow a run over six innings pitched, surrendering six hits while striking out three.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Tacoma will meet again tomorrow, with Dakota Hudson set to take the mound for the Bees against right-hander William Fleming. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Cheney Stadium.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.