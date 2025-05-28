OKC Comets Game Notes - May 28, 2025

May 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (31-21) at Las Vegas Aviators (32-19)

Game #53 of 150/First Half #53 of 75/Road #23 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Matt Sauer (1-0, 1.84) vs. LV-RHP Mason Barnett (1-1, 6.85)

Wednesday, May 278 2025 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 8:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets will look to equal the league-leading Las Vegas Aviators in the win column with a victory tonight when the teams continue their series at 8:35 p.m. CT at Las Vegas Ballpark...The Comets seek three consecutive wins for the first time since opening the month with three straight wins against El Paso.

Last Game: The OKC Comets overcame a late four-run deficit and hit three home runs over the final three innings to beat the Las Vegas Aviators, 11-9, in 10 innings Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Trailing, 9-5, in the eighth inning, Nick Senzel hit a solo homer to cut the deficit to three runs. Then in the ninth inning with one out, Alex Freeland hit a game-tying three-run homer - his second home run of the game. The game went to extra innings and Senzel went deep to center field, with the two-run blast putting the Comets in front for good. OKC got off to a fast start, taking a 4-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run homer by Freeland and RBI singles by James Outman and Hutner Feduccia. However, the Aviators scored four runs in their first at-bat as well, hitting three home runs in the inning. Outman put the Comets ahead in the third inning with a solo homer. Las Vegas tied the game in the fifth inning and then scored four runs in the sixth inning, which included two walks and three hit batters, giving the Aviators a 9-5 lead.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Matt Sauer (1-0) is slated to make his fourth start and fifth appearance with the Comets after making six straight appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers...Sauer's last outing came May 23 with the Dodgers at the New York Mets, pitching 3.0 innings of relief, allowing two runs (one earned) and three hits, including a homer, with two strikeouts. Due to the game going 13 innings, Sauer was optioned to OKC the next day in order for the Dodgers to recall Bobby Miller, marking his third option of the season...In seven appearances with the Dodgers, Sauer owns a 3.05 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over 20.2 innings with 13 strikeouts against three walks...Sauer last pitched for the Comets April 23 in Salt Lake following a rehab outing by Tony Gonsolin. He tossed the final three innings of a 6-3 victory, allowing one run and three hits with three K's and one hit batter...Through four games with the Comets, Sauer has allowed one walk against 14 strikeouts and owns a 0.82 WHIP over 14.2 Triple-A innings along with a 1-0 record and 1.84 ERA...He signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent in January after splitting time in the Kansas City and New York Yankees organizations last season as a Rule 5 Draft pick. He made the Royals' Opening Day roster and his ML debut March 31, 2024, going on to make 14 relief appearances before rejoining the Yankees organization...Sauer was drafted by the Yankees in 2017 in the second round of the MLB Draft from Righetti High School in Santa Maria, Calif.

Against the Aviators: 2025: 1-0 2024: 8-4 All-time: 71-73 At LV: 41-36 Oklahoma City travels to Las Vegas for a six-game series against the league-leading Aviators...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4, and won five of six meetings at Las Vegas Ballpark Aug. 13-18, 2024, including each of the final three meetings between the teams last season as OKC went 7-2 at Las Vegas Ballpark...OKC has now won back-to-back season series against the Aviators after going 0-4-2 in the previous six season series between the teams...Kody Hoese led OKC with 13 hits, 11 runs scored and tied for the team lead with 11 RBI in last season's meetings with the Aviators. Ryan Ward hit six homers and finished with 11 RBI...OKC hit 25 home runs over 12 games against the Aviators last season, including 16 over the final six games at Las Vegas Ballpark...Since the start of the 2023 season, OKC is 13-3 over the last 16 games at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Pacific Rim: With last night's victory, the Comets pulled within 1.5 games of first-place Las Vegas with five games remaining in the series and 23 games remaining in the first half of the PCL schedule. OKC also surpassed Sugar Land for second place in the league standings, as the Space Cowboys lost in Albuquerque Tuesday night...Oklahoma City enters today with back-to-back wins, but owns a 3-5 record over the last eight games and 5-7 record over the last 12 games...Las Vegas has now lost back-to-back games, as well as four of the last six games...This week's series between the Comets and Aviators is the only one the teams will play in the first half, and the Comets will not play Sugar Land again in the first half after winning two of three games against the Space Cowboys to open the season.

Stay Till the End: The Comets won a second consecutive game Tuesday when trailing by at least three runs, and it was the team's eighth win this season after trailing by at least three runs - surpassing their total of seven wins in that scenario during the entire 2024 season...Last night was also OKC's fourth win when trailing after eight innings this season and the team's 10th last at-bat win this year. Yesterday was the first time since Aug. 5, 2023 OKC entered the ninth inning trailing by three runs only to eventually win. In that game, OKC was down, 6-3, in the ninth inning, tied the game and won, 7-6, in 10 innings...The Comets improved to 3-3 in extra innings yesterday and won for first time on the road in extras (1-3)...Yesterday was OKC's first win when allowing at least nine runs since a 10-9 victory over Round Rock June 8, 2024.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI for his second career multi-homer game and first at Triple-A. He swatted a two-run homer in the first inning before evening the game in the ninth inning with a three-run blast...It was his second game of the season - and of his career - with five or more RBI and he is the first Comets player to have two games with five or more RBI this season...Freeland also overtook Las Vegas' Colby Thomas for the league lead in RBI with 40 this season...He has hit three homers in his last three games, piling up eight RBI in that span.

Getting Offensive: The Comets have scored at least nine runs in back-to-back games and in three of the last five games. This is the second time this season OKC has scored at least nine runs in back-to-back games, also doing so May 1-2 against El Paso in OKC with 12-5 (7 innings) and 10-0 victories...OKC has not scored nine or more runs in three straight games this season and not since doing so in four straight games May 30-June 2, 2024 in Albuquerque (47 R)...Oklahoma City's 15 hits last night were the team's most since also collecting 15 hits May 13 in Round Rock (12 G) and last night was the fourth time overall this season OKC finished a game with at least 15 hits. Between Tuesday and Sunday, the Comets tallied 28 hits for the team's highest two-game hit total of the season...Through May 2 (31 G), the Comets' .283 AVG, 199 runs and 299 hits all ranked third-most in the PCL. However, since May 3 (21 G), the Comets' .236 AVG is second-lowest in the league while the team's 104 runs and 164 hits are third-fewest. On May 3, the Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Hyeseong Kim from the Comets and James Outman was up with the Dodgers from May 6-19.

Dinger Details: The Comets hit five or more homers in a game last night for the second time this season, last doing so April 12 at Round Rock (7 HR)...Alex Freeland and Nick Senzel each finished with multi-homer nights. There have now been six individual multi-homer performances by Comets players this season and last night was the second time this season two Comets players finished the same game with two homers, joining Hyeseong Kim and James Outman April 12 in Round Rock...OKC has now homered in four straight games, hitting eight home runs total. It is the team's longest stretch of consecutive games with a homer since homering in six straight games April 26-May 2 (11 HR).

Crook3d Number5: Last night was the fourth straight game the Comets pitching staff allowed six or more runs in a game and it was the season-high eighth straight game the Comets allowed five or more runs in a game (63 R)...Starting with the ninth inning May 18 in Round Rock, opponents have scored 63 runs (61 ER) on 75 hits over the last 65 innings. During that time, opponents are batting .284 (75x264) with nine home runs and have had 88 at-bats with RISP (.318; 28x88)...Las Vegas had a pair of four-run innings Tuesday, and in 12 of the last 14 games overall, the Comets have allowed at least one inning of three-plus runs (15 total), including in eight straight games (11 total)...But after Seth Brown hit a two-run single with two outs in the sixth inning to give Las Vegas a 9-5 lead last night, the Comets pitching staff retired the final 13 batters of the game.

Around the Horn: OKC improved to a league-best 15-7 on the road with last night's win....Nick Senzel went deep in each of his final two at-bats Tuesday as he now has three home runs and seven RBI in the last two games and five home runs in his last 10 games...James Outman homered and finished with three hits last night as he is 5-for-10 with a home run, double, two stolen bases and four RBI over his last two games...Ryan Ward tied Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era career RBI record Sunday and now has 230 RBI in his OKC career (since 2023), equaling Jason Botts' 230 RBI with OKC from 2005-08.







