OKC Can't Overcome Early Deficit

May 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Las Vegas Aviators scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and led for the rest of the game during an 8-2 win over the Oklahoma City Comets Wednesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Seth Brown immediately staked the Aviators (33-19) to a 3-0 lead when he hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. The Comets (31-22) trailed, 4-0, in the third inning when Alex Freeland knocked a RBI single to get OKC on the board. Hunter Feduccia hit a RBI double the next inning to close the gap to 4-2. Las Vegas piled on three runs and four hits in the fifth inning before Brown hit his second home run of the game to extend the lead to 8-2 in the sixth inning. The Comets hit into three double plays over the last three innings, preventing a chance for potential comeback.

Of Note: -With the loss, the Comets fell 2.5 games behind first-place Las Vegas with four games remaining in the series and 22 games remaining in the first half. Sugar Land also won in Albuquerque Wednesday, putting the Comets into third place and a half-game behind the Space Cowboys for second place.

-Hunter Feduccia went 2-for-3 with a RBI double and a walk. Over his last four games, Feduccia is 7-for-14.

-Alex Freeland tallied two more hits, going 2-for-4 with a RBI...Freeland has nine RBI in his last four games and has picked up at least one RBI in five of his last six games (11 RBI).

-The OKC pitching staff gave up at least eight runs for the sixth time in the last eight games. The Comets also allowed at least five runs for a ninth consecutive game...The Aviators' 15 hits tied for the most allowed in a game by the Comets this season.

-The Comets hit into five double plays, marking the first time OKC had done that since Aug. 13, 2019 against Reno.

Next Up: The Comets look to bounce back in Las Vegas starting at 8:35 p.m. CT Thursday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2025

