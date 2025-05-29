KOAT to Broadcast 13 Isotopes Games During Remainder of 2025 Season
May 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced that KOAT will broadcast 13 Isotopes games over the remainder of the 2025 season. Select games will broadcast on KOAT's sister channel, True Crime Network, which can be found on channel 7.3 throughout the state of New Mexico.
In conjunction with KOAT, the Isotopes will announce which channel the remaining games will broadcast on at a later date.
The games scheduled for KOAT/True Crime Network broadcast are as follows:
Friday, May 30 vs. Sugar Land (True Crime Network)
Saturday, May 31 vs. Sugar Land (True Crime Network)
Friday, June 13 vs. Oklahoma City
Saturday, June 14 vs. Oklahoma City
Friday, July 4 vs. El Paso
Saturday, July 5 vs. El Paso
Friday, August 1 vs. Sacramento
Saturday, August 2 vs. Sacramento
Friday, August 8 vs. Round Rock
Saturday, August 9 vs. Round Rock
Saturday, August 23 vs. Las Vegas
Friday, September 5 vs. Round Rock
Friday, September 19 vs. Reno
In addition, MTN Sports, a regional sports network based in Colorado, still has 10 of its 15 Isotopes broadcasts remaining for the 2025 season. The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, June 10 vs. Oklahoma City
Sunday, June 15 vs. Oklahoma City
Tuesday, July 1 vs. El Paso
Thursday, July 3 vs. El Paso
Sunday, July 20 vs. Reno
Tuesday, July 29 vs. vs. Sacramento
Tuesday, August 5 vs. Round Rock
Tuesday, August 19 vs. vs. Las Vegas
Tuesday, September 2 vs. Round Rock
Tuesday, September 16 vs. Reno
