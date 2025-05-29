KOAT to Broadcast 13 Isotopes Games During Remainder of 2025 Season

The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced that KOAT will broadcast 13 Isotopes games over the remainder of the 2025 season. Select games will broadcast on KOAT's sister channel, True Crime Network, which can be found on channel 7.3 throughout the state of New Mexico.

In conjunction with KOAT, the Isotopes will announce which channel the remaining games will broadcast on at a later date.

The games scheduled for KOAT/True Crime Network broadcast are as follows:

Friday, May 30 vs. Sugar Land (True Crime Network)

Saturday, May 31 vs. Sugar Land (True Crime Network)

Friday, June 13 vs. Oklahoma City

Saturday, June 14 vs. Oklahoma City

Friday, July 4 vs. El Paso

Saturday, July 5 vs. El Paso

Friday, August 1 vs. Sacramento

Saturday, August 2 vs. Sacramento

Friday, August 8 vs. Round Rock

Saturday, August 9 vs. Round Rock

Saturday, August 23 vs. Las Vegas

Friday, September 5 vs. Round Rock

Friday, September 19 vs. Reno

In addition, MTN Sports, a regional sports network based in Colorado, still has 10 of its 15 Isotopes broadcasts remaining for the 2025 season. The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, June 10 vs. Oklahoma City

Sunday, June 15 vs. Oklahoma City

Tuesday, July 1 vs. El Paso

Thursday, July 3 vs. El Paso

Sunday, July 20 vs. Reno

Tuesday, July 29 vs. vs. Sacramento

Tuesday, August 5 vs. Round Rock

Tuesday, August 19 vs. vs. Las Vegas

Tuesday, September 2 vs. Round Rock

Tuesday, September 16 vs. Reno







