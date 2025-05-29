Kelly Tosses a Gem, Aces Fall 2-1 in Extra-Innings to Express

May 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Reno Aces (25-29) fell 2-1 in extra innings on Thursday night in a tightly contested pitcher's duel against the Round Rock Express (26-28), the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, at Dell Diamond.

Neither team managed to score until the eighth inning, as both offenses were largely quiet. The lack of scoring was due in large part to Casey Kelly, who delivered a stellar outing for the Aces. The 35-year-old right-hander held the Express scoreless over 5 2/3 innings, striking out six without issuing a walk in his best performance of the season. With the outing, Kelly lowered his ERA to 5.77, bringing his season totals to 26 strikeouts and 14 walks over 39 innings.

Jorge Barrosa stayed hot at the plate, driving in Reno's lone run with an RBI triple to score Nicky Lopez in the eighth inning. The talented switch-hitter has recently found his rhythm, going 10-for-31 (.323) with five extra-base hits and eight RBI over his last eight games.

Reno was unable to hold off Round Rock in the bottom of the tenth, ultimately surrendering a walk-off base hit to Cody Freeman.

The Aces will look to bounce back in Friday's matchup against the Express, with first pitch scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces: Casey Kelly: 5.2 IP, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-5, 1 3B, 1 RBI Nicky Lopez: 2-for-5 Michael Perez: 2-for-3, 1 2B Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.