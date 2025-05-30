Jarvis Fans Nine Over Six No-Hit Frames in 6-5 Win vs. Round Rock
May 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Bryce Jarvis was lights out on the mound Friday night, tossing six dominant no-hit innings while striking out a season-high nine to lead the Reno Aces (26-29) to a 6-5 victory over the Round Rock Express (26-29), the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, at Dell Diamond.
The performance was Jarvis's best outing of the season-and arguably the best by any Aces pitcher this year. The talented right-hander has found his rhythm over his last three starts, allowing just three earned runs over 17 innings with 16 strikeouts and five walks, lowering his ERA from 8.49 to 4.55 during that span.
Round Rock made it interesting in the bottom of the ninth, scoring two runs to make it a one-run game. John Curtiss came in with two outs to close it out, forcing Alan Trejo to fly out to centerfield to secure the win and even the series.
After a quiet night at the plate in Thursday's loss, the Aces' bats came alive. Reno opened the scoring with a Nicky Lopez groundout that brought home Aramis Garcia in the first. Sacrifice flies by Andy Weber and Garcia followed, with Jorge Barrosa also scoring on an error in the top of the third to make it 4-0.
Tristin English added the final blows, collecting three hits while driving in Reno's final two runs with RBI singles in the fifth and eighth innings. The Georgia Tech product has been red-hot since returning from the injured list, going 12-for-28 (.429) with four doubles, a home run, and six RBI over seven games.
The Aces will aim to keep it rolling in Saturday's matchup against the Express, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PST.
Notable Aces:
Bryce Jarvis: 6.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K
Tristin English: 3-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI
Aramis Garcia: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI
Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
-ACES-
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 30, 2025
- Sugar Land Evens Series With 8-1 Win - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Sugar Land Smokes Three Homers and Allows Only One Run in Convincing Win - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Jarvis Fans Nine Over Six No-Hit Frames in 6-5 Win vs. Round Rock - Reno Aces
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Salt Lake - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Comets Game Notes - May 30, 2025 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Rainiers Walk off Bees in Back-And-Forth Thriller, 8-7 - Salt Lake Bees
- Rainiers Score Second Walk-Off Win in Three Games, Beat Bees 8-7 - Tacoma Rainiers
- Ward's Hot Day at the Plate Paces Comets' Win - Oklahoma City Comets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Jarvis Fans Nine Over Six No-Hit Frames in 6-5 Win vs. Round Rock
- Kelly Tosses a Gem, Aces Fall 2-1 in Extra-Innings to Express
- Henry Dominates, Aces Snap Losing Streak with 5-4 Win over Round Rock
- English Records Four Knocks, Aces Drop Series Opener to Express
- Greater Nevada Field to Host Northern Nevada Baseball Club Camp July 28-30