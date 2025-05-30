Jarvis Fans Nine Over Six No-Hit Frames in 6-5 Win vs. Round Rock

May 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Bryce Jarvis was lights out on the mound Friday night, tossing six dominant no-hit innings while striking out a season-high nine to lead the Reno Aces (26-29) to a 6-5 victory over the Round Rock Express (26-29), the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, at Dell Diamond.

The performance was Jarvis's best outing of the season-and arguably the best by any Aces pitcher this year. The talented right-hander has found his rhythm over his last three starts, allowing just three earned runs over 17 innings with 16 strikeouts and five walks, lowering his ERA from 8.49 to 4.55 during that span.

Round Rock made it interesting in the bottom of the ninth, scoring two runs to make it a one-run game. John Curtiss came in with two outs to close it out, forcing Alan Trejo to fly out to centerfield to secure the win and even the series.

After a quiet night at the plate in Thursday's loss, the Aces' bats came alive. Reno opened the scoring with a Nicky Lopez groundout that brought home Aramis Garcia in the first. Sacrifice flies by Andy Weber and Garcia followed, with Jorge Barrosa also scoring on an error in the top of the third to make it 4-0.

Tristin English added the final blows, collecting three hits while driving in Reno's final two runs with RBI singles in the fifth and eighth innings. The Georgia Tech product has been red-hot since returning from the injured list, going 12-for-28 (.429) with four doubles, a home run, and six RBI over seven games.

The Aces will aim to keep it rolling in Saturday's matchup against the Express, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Bryce Jarvis: 6.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K

Tristin English: 3-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Aramis Garcia: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI

