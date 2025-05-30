OKC Comets Game Notes - May 30, 2025

May 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (32-22) at Las Vegas Aviators (33-20)

Game #55 of 150/First Half #55 of 75/Road #25 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Justin Jarvis (3-2, 6.08) vs. LV-RHP Jack Perkins (1-2, 3.97)

Friday, May 30, 2025 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 9:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets look to match league-leading Las Vegas' overall season win total with a victory tonight as they continue their road series against the Aviators at 9:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark...The Comets lead the six-game series, 2-1, and have wins in three of their last four games overall.

Last Game: Ryan Ward went 5-for-5 with three home runs and six RBI, headlining the Oklahoma City Comets' 9-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators Thursday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Ward lined a RBI single in the first inning to give the Comets an early lead. Three more runs scored in the third inning, with an Alex Freeland RBI double followed by a two-run homer by Ward. The Comets stretched the lead to 6-0 in the fifth inning by scoring twice, including the first run on a James Outman solo homer. Ward went deep again in the seventh and ninth innings, accounting for OKC's final three runs. The Aviators were held scoreless until Carlos Cortes hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning. Las Vegas notched its final run in the eighth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Justin Jarvis (3-2) makes his seventh start of the season with OKC...Jarvis last pitched May 25 against Sacramento, allowing six runs on seven hits over 4.0 innings with a walk, hit by pitch and one strikeout and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 9-6 comeback win...He has allowed a combined 14 runs on 14 hits over his last two starts. Prior to that, Jarvis had logged a 3.48 ERA this season and was holding opponents to a .205 batting average...He was placed on the 7-day IL April 28 with a lower body injury and was reinstated May 7...He signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent in November and was a non-roster invitee to Major League Spring Training...He spent 2024 in the New York Mets organization, splitting time between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse...He was originally selected by Milwaukee in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft from Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, N.C.

Against the Aviators: 2025: 2-1 2024: 8-4 All-time: 72-74 At LV: 42-37 Oklahoma City is in Las Vegas for a six-game series against the league-leading Aviators...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4, and won five of six meetings at Las Vegas Ballpark Aug. 13-18, 2024, including each of the final three meetings between the teams last season as OKC went 7-2 at Las Vegas Ballpark...OKC has now won back-to-back season series against the Aviators after going 0-4-2 in the previous six season series between the teams...Kody Hoese led OKC with 13 hits, 11 runs scored and tied for the team lead with 11 RBI. Ryan Ward hit six homers and also finished with 11 RBI...OKC hit 25 home runs over 12 games against the Aviators last season, including 16 over the final six games at Las Vegas Ballpark...Since the start of the 2023 season, OKC is 14-4 over the last 18 games at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Pacific Rim: With the Comets' win last night and a loss by Sugar Land in Albuquerque, Oklahoma City moved back into second place in the overall PCL standings and now trails league-leading Las Vegas by 1.5 games and has a half-game lead ahead of third-place Sugar Land...Three games remain in OKC's current series against the Aviators and 21 games remain in the first half of the PCL schedule...This week's series between the Comets and Aviators is the only one the teams will play in the first half, and the Comets will not play Sugar Land again in the first half after winning two of three games against the Space Cowboys to open the season.

Hat Trick: Ryan Ward went 5-for-5 with three home runs and six RBI Thursday, marking his first career three-homer game as well as his first career five-hit game, while tying his career high in RBI...Last night, Ward became the first OKC player with five hits in a game this season and first since Drew Avans went 5-for-6 in Salt Lake Sept. 18, 2024. He also became the 11th player in OKC's Dodgers affiliation with a five-hit game (since 2015)...Ward recorded the 13th three-homer game in OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998), and the last OKC player with three home runs in one game was Trey Sweeney exactly one year ago to the day on May 29, 2024 in Albuquerque. Ward homered in the third, seventh and ninth innings Thursday. He also became the third player in the PCL this season with a three-homer game, all of which have occurred since Sunday...His 14 total bases are tied for the most by any player in the Minors this year and the most by an OKC player since Keibert Ruiz in 2021...Going back to Wednesday, Ward has hits in seven straight at-bats and he leads OKC this month with 29 hits, 19 RBI and seven homers in 24 May games...Ward paces the PCL with 64 hits overall this season and is tied for second with 40 RBI, third with 114 total bases, tied for third with 12 homers, fifth with a .323 AVG, tied for fifth with 25 extra-base hits and sixth with a .976 OPS.

The Warden of Bricktown: With his RBI single in the first inning Thursday, Ryan Ward set the career RBI record during Oklahoma City's Bricktown era (since 1998), breaking a tie with Jason Botts (2005-08). Ward now has 236 RBI in his OKC career...Ward also owns the OKC Bricktown era career home run record with 66 homers.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland registered a third straight multi-hit game Thursday, going 3-for-5 with a RBI double and three runs. Through three games in Las Vegas this week, Freeland is 8-for-14 with three extra-base hits and seven RBI...Freeland leads the PCL with 42 RBI and now has 10 RBI in his last five games and has picked up at least one RBI in six of his last seven games (12 RBI)...On Tuesday at Las Vegas Ballpark, he collected his second career multi-homer game and first at Triple-A...Freeland ranks second in the league with 18 doubles, tied for fourth with 58 hits and tied for fifth with 33 walks...He has reached base in a season-best 15 straight games, tied for the third-longest on-base streak by an OKC player this season and two games shy of the team-best 17-game on-base streaks put together by James Outman and Esteury Ruiz this season.

Outta Sight: James Outman batted in the leadoff spot for the first time this season last night and went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and walk, scoring three times. Over his last four games, Outman is 7-for-17 with three multi-hit games, two home runs, two doubles, five RBI and seven runs scored...His 10 homers this season are second-most among OKC players, while his 33 RBI rank third despite playing in only 40 of the team's 54 total games.

Sales Pitch: The Comets pitching staff held Las Vegas to three runs on six hits last night, led by starting pitcher Bobby Miller who held the top offense in the Minors scoreless over 5.2 innings. He gave up just two hits with one walk and notched four strikeouts. Miller retired his final 13 batters faced, as well as 15 of his last 16 batters...Entering Thursday, the OKC pitching staff had allowed at least five runs in a season-high nine consecutive games (71 R). It was the longest stretch of games in which OKC has allowed five or more runs since the 2021 season when OKC opened its schedule allowing at least five runs in 13 straight games (97 R)...The six hits allowed by OKC last night were the fewest by a Comets opponent since Round Rock tallied five hits May 18 at Dell Diamond. Entering yesterday's game, opponents had reached double-digit hits four times in the previous eight games...Last night was the first time the Comets did not give up a run in the first or second inning in the last nine games. Thursday also snapped a streak of nine straight games allowing at least one inning of three-plus runs.

Getting Offensive: After being held to two runs Wednesday, the Comets offense broke out with nine runs on 13 hits Thursday and has now scored nine or more runs four times in the last seven games. Last night was the third time in the last four games that OKC tallied 13 or more hits as well. During the four-game stretch, the Comets are batting .345 (50x145) with 10 home runs, 21 extra-base hits and 31 runs. They are also 14-for-36 with RISP (.389)...Oklahoma City has scored 50 runs over the last seven games - third-most in the league - after scoring a league-low 65 total runs in the 16 games from May 3-21...The trio of James Outman, Alex Freeland and Ryan Ward occupied the top three spots in the batting order Thursday and combined to go 10-for-14 with four home runs and two doubles. They scored all nine of the team's runs and picked up all of the team's eight RBI.

Around the Horn: The Comets are a league-best 16-8 on the road this season...The Comets have hit into at least one double play in 11 of the last 12 games (20 total) and in 12 of the last 14 games (23 total)...Esteury Ruiz leads the PCL with 26 stolen bases this season, including a league-leading 12 stolen bases this month. He has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 14-for-49 (.286)...The Comets lead the PCL with 76 stolen bases. However, they have also allowed the most steals in the PCL this season (72).







