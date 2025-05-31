OKC Comets Game Notes - May 31, 2025

May 31, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (32-23) at Las Vegas Aviators (34-20)

Game #56 of 150/First Half #56 of 75/Road #26 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Justin Wrobleski (1-1, 4.54) vs. LV-RHP Jack Cushing (4-1, 5.71)

Saturday, May 31, 2025 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 9:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets will try to regain the series lead when they continue their six-game road set against the Las Vegas Aviators at 9:05 p.m. CT at Las Vegas Ballpark...The series is tied, 2-2, as the teams have exchanged wins through the first four games..

Last Game: Colby Thomas hit a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, sending the Las Vegas Aviators to a 9-7 win over the Oklahoma City Comets Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Comets trailed by four runs in the sixth inning at 7-3 before rallying to tie the game. With two outs in the sixth, James Outman hit a two-run double, and Alex Freeland followed with a RBI single to cut the deficit to one run. The duo of Outman and Freeland produced another run in the eighth inning when Outman singled and Freeland hit a game-tying RBI double. Still tied, 7-7, in the bottom of the ninth inning, Seth Brown led off with a broken-bat single before Thomas ended the game with a home run. OKC took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Aviators scored four runs in their first at-bat to go in front, 4-1. Trailing, 5-2, in the fifth inning, Ryan Ward homered to pull back within two, but Las Vegas rallied for two runs in the bottom of the frame to extend the lead to 7-3.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Justin Wrobleski (1-1) makes his first road start for the Comets since late April and his eighth start overall with OKC this season...Wrobleski pitched one inning out of the bullpen Wednesday night, retiring the side in order on 16 pitches, with one strikeout. He last started May 22 against Sacramento, allowing four runs on six hits, including a home run, over 5.1 innings with three walks and six strikeouts, which equaled his season-high mark...He last appeared with the Dodgers May 15 against the Athletics at Dodger Stadium, tossing the game's final four frames. He faced the minimum and allowed just one hit with four strikeouts and was credited with his first MLB win of the season as the Dodgers won, 19-2. He was optioned back to OKC the following day...With the Comets May 10 against Albuquerque, Wrobleski became the second OKC pitcher to reach 7.0 innings this season and held the Isotopes to one run and six hits with two walks and five strikeouts to help lead OKC to a 2-1 win...The lefty spent time at three levels of the Dodgers organization last season, including seven games with OKC, and made his MLB debut July 7, 2024 vs. Milwaukee...He entered this season rated as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect by Baseball America and was selected by the Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Oklahoma State University.

Against the Aviators: 2025: 2-2 2024: 8-4 All-time: 72-75 At LV: 42-38 Oklahoma City is in Las Vegas for a six-game series against the league-leading Aviators...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4, and won five of six meetings at Las Vegas Ballpark Aug. 13-18, 2024, including each of the final three meetings between the teams last season as OKC went 7-2 in Las Vegas...OKC has now won back-to-back season series against the Aviators after going 0-4-2 in the previous six season series between the teams...Kody Hoese led OKC with 13 hits, 11 runs scored and tied for the team lead with 11 RBI. Ryan Ward hit six homers and also finished with 11 RBI...OKC hit 25 home runs over 12 games against the Aviators last season, including 16 over the final six games at Las Vegas Ballpark...Since the start of the 2023 season, OKC is 14-5 over the last 19 games at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Pacific Rim: The Aviators extended their lead in the PCL standings with last night's win and now hold a 2.5-game lead on the third-place OKC Comets. Sugar Land defeated Albuquerque Friday night to leapfrog the Comets and regain second place by a half-game, and the Space Cowboys now trail Las Vegas by 2.0 games in the standings...Two games remain in OKC's current series against the Aviators and 20 games remain in the first half...This week's series between the Comets and Aviators is the only one the teams will play in the first half, and the Comets will not play Sugar Land again in the first half after winning two of three games against the Space Cowboys to open the season.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland recorded a fourth straight multi-hit game Friday night, going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Over four games in Las Vegas, Freeland is now 10-for-19 with four extra-base hits and nine RBI...Freeland leads the PCL with 44 RBI and now has 12 RBI in his last six games and has picked up at least one RBI in seven of his last eight games (14 RBI). He has recorded three of his four multi-RBI games this month during the last six games, and he is the second Comet this season to record at least one RBI in four straight games...Freeland's double last night was his 19th of the season and his total ranks second in the league. His 60 hits rank fourth in the PCL, while his 33 walks are tied for fifth...He has reached base in a season-best 16 straight games for the third-longest on-base streak by an OKC player this season and one game shy of the team-best 17-game on-base streaks put together by James Outman and Esteury Ruiz this season.

Outta Sight: James Outman reached base four times, going 3-for-4 with double, walk and three RBI. He also scored three runs for a second consecutive game and for the third time in the last four games. He also recorded his fourth multi-hit game in his last five contests...Over his last five games, Outman is 10-for-21 with two home runs, three doubles, eight RBI and 10 runs scored...His 10 homers this season are second-most among OKC players, while his 36 RBI rank third despite playing in only 41 of the team's 55 total games.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward followed up his three-homer game from Thursday with another home run Friday for his team-leading 13th home run of the season. Ward finished 1-for-3 with two walks and has now collected a hit or walk in 11 of his last 13 plate appearances...On Thursday, Ward went 5-for-5 with three home runs and six RBI, marking his first career three-homer game as well as his first career five-hit game, while tying his career high in RBI...He became the first OKC player with five hits in a game since Drew Avans went 5-for-6 in Salt Lake Sept. 18, 2024. He also became the 11th player in OKC's Dodgers affiliation with a five-hit game (since 2015)...Ward recorded the 13th three-homer game in OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998), and the last OKC player with three home runs in one game was Trey Sweeney exactly one year ago to the day on May 29, 2024 in Albuquerque. Ward also became the third player in the PCL this season with a three-homer game...His 14 total bases tied for the most by any player in the Minors this year and the most by an OKC player since Keibert Ruiz in 2021...Ward leads OKC this month with 30 hits, 20 RBI and eight homers in 25 games...Ward paces the PCL with 65 hits overall this season and ranks third with 41 RBI, 13 homers and 118 total bases. His 26 extra-base hits are tied for fourth, while his .587 SLG and .991 OPS are fifth...Ward now owns Oklahoma City's Bricktown era (since 1998) career RBI and career home run records with 237 RBI and 67 home runs in his three seasons with the club.

Treacherous Trio: In each of the last two games, James Outman, Alex Freeland and Ryan Ward have occupied the top three spots in the batting order. They've combined to go 16-for-26 (.615) with five home runs, four doubles and four walks. They have scored 13 of the team's 16 runs of the team's runs and picked up 14 of the team's 15 RBI...On the other hand, the four through nine spots in the order the last two games have gone a combined 5-for-47 (.106) with three runs and one RBI.

Bumps On the Bump: Last night marked the 10th time in the last 11 games Oklahoma City allowed five or more runs in a game and the Comets have now allowed at least eight runs in seven of the last 10 games after it happened just four times in the first 45 games of the season...The 83 runs allowed by the Comets since May 18 (11 games) are second-most among all Triple-A teams behind Salt Lake's 85 runs allowed and are fourth-most among all teams in the Minors...The Aviators registered 13 hits last night as an opponent has notched double-digit hits five times in the last 10 games...Las Vegas scored four runs in the first inning last night, and opponents have scored in the first or second inning in nine of the last 10 games (33 R). It also marked the 10th game in the last 11 that an OKC opponent had at least one inning of three-plus runs.

Around the Horn: Over the last five games, the Comets are batting .322 (58x180) with 11 home runs, 24 extra-base hits and 38 runs. They are also 17-for-47 with RISP (.362)...The Comets are a PCL-best 16-9 on the road this season, but of the Comets' nine road losses, five have come in walk-off fashion, and Colby Thomas hit the first walk-off home run of the season by an opponent last night...Yesterday was the 17th game this season to be decided in a final at-bat, with OKC's record dropping to 10-7...The Comets have hit into at least one double play in 12 of the last 13 games (21 total) and in 13 of the last 15 games (24 total)...The Comets lead the PCL with 77 stolen bases. However, they have also allowed the most steals in the PCL this season (73)...Last night was OKC's second loss this season when scoring at least seven runs, along with a 12-8 defeat April 5 vs. El Paso.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.