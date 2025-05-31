Aces Silenced by Express in 6-0 Loss

May 31, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Reno Aces (26-30) were shut down by the Round Rock Express (27-29), the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, in a 6-0 loss on Saturday at Dell Diamond. Reno managed to collect just two hits and struck out 12 times in a quiet night at the dish.

Jake McCarthy opened the game with a leadoff triple into right field, but the Aces couldn't build on the early momentum. Their only other baserunner came when Blaze Alexander singled in the top of the eighth.

The Aces will look to even the series in Sunday's finale against the Express, with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Jake McCarthy: 1-for-4, 1 3B

