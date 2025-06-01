Lawlar & English Lead Late Rally, Aces Take Down Express 7-4 in Series Finale

June 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Reno Aces (27-30) erupted for seven runs in the eighth inning to defeat the Round Rock Express (27-30), the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, 7-4 on Sunday at Dell Diamond. The win secured a series split with Round Rock.

Reno struggled to find any offensive rhythm through the first seven frames and entered the eighth trailing 2-0. But the bats came alive just in time, as the Aces mounted a seven-run rally to secure the victory.

Jorge Barrosa and Jordan Lawlar quickly reached base to lead off the inning, setting the table for Tristin English, who ripped a game-tying double down the left field line. The 28-year-old has been red-hot in nine games since returning from the injured list, going 13-for-36 (.361) with five doubles, one home run, and eight RBI

Blaze Alexander followed with a go-ahead RBI single to left, bringing home English for what proved to be the game-winning run. Cristian Pache extended the rally with an RBI single of his own, and Lawlar capped the outburst with a two-run single to right, putting the game out of reach.

Lawlar turned in his most impactful performance since rejoining Reno earlier this week, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBI. The prized prospect has continued a stellar 2025 campaign, slashing .338/.414/.569 with six home runs and 33 RBI.

Reno will now continue its two-week road trip with a six-game series against the Oklahoma City Comets, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch for Tuesday's opener on June 3 is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Notable Aces:

Jordan Lawlar: 3-for-4, 2 RBI

Tristin English: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI

