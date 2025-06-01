Walter Sets Season-High in Strikeouts But Sugar Land Drops Series Finale

June 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - LHP Brandon Walter spun eight strikeouts over 6.0 innings of two-run ball, but the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-24) fell 3-2 against the Albuquerque Isotopes (26-30) on Sunday night at Isotopes Park. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

In the eighth, after recording the first two outs of the inning, RHP Nick Hernandez (L, 2-2) allowed a solo homer to Sean Bouchard as the Space Cowboys went behind, 3-2. Sugar Land then went down in order in the ninth against Isotopes RHP Karl Kauffmann (W, 2-1)

Sugar Land jumped out in front in the first. Brice Matthews laid down a bunt single, and Luis Guillorme's laser up the middle allowed Matthews to go first-to-third. In the ensuing at-bat, Collin Price pummeled an opposite field RBI double before Jesús Bastidas' productive ground out plated the second run of the frame as the Space Cowboys pushed out to a 2-0 lead.

LHP Brandon Walter worked around a two-out double to post a scoreless bottom half of the first with before hurling a 1-2-3 second with an inning-ending punchout.

The southpaw then struck out the side in the third on 16 pitches while running his consecutive scoreless innings streak to 14.0 innings dating back to May 11 against the Salt Lake Bees, the longest from a Sugar Land starter this season.

Walter picked up where he left off in the fourth, fanning the first two batters of the inning to make it six-consecutive hitters sat down on strikes, tying a franchise record. Although he gave up a two-out single, he forced Owen Miller into a lazy flyout to end the inning.

However, Sugar Land could not extend their lead as Albuquerque's starter Andrew Quezada retired 12-straight batters from the second to the fifth, and in the home half of the fifth, the Isotopes tied the game at two with a two-out two-RBI double from Ryan Ritter.

Sugar Land threatened in the sixth as Zack Short led off the inning with a double laced down the left-field line while Matthews and Bastidas walked to load the bases with two outs, but they were left stranded.

Walter held serve in the home of the sixth, setting down Albuquerque in order and sending the game knotted up at two into the seventh. Walter's night ended after the frame as he went 6.0 innings while scattering six hits, allowing two runs and punching out eight, a new season high.

RHP Nick Robertson relieved Walter in the seventh and left a runner on third to hold the score at 2-2 with an inning-ending flyout.

NOTABLE:

- Brandon Walter struck out eight hitters on Sunday, including six in a row from the second to the fourth, his first time striking out eight since May 19, 2023 when he rang up nine with the Worcester Red Sox. He tied Spencer Arrighetti's franchise record with six-straight strikeouts, a feat which Arrighetti accomplished on July 28, 2023 at Las Vegas.

- Walter did not allow a walk, his fourth-straight start without issuing a free pass. The southpaw recorded his second-consecutive quality start after hurling 6.0 shutout innings against the Las Vegas Aviators on May 25.

- With a bunt single on Sunday, Brice Matthews is currently on a nine-game hitting streak, tied for the longest hitting streak from a Sugar Land hitter this season, going 18-34 (.529) with four doubles, a triple, four home runs, 13 RBI and 12 runs scored.

- Nick Robertson extended his consecutive scoreless innings streak to 12.2 after a scoreless seventh which ties Luis Contreras for the longest consecutive scoreless innings streak from a reliever this season.

- Collin Price's RBI double was his fourth game in his last five contests with an extra-base hit. In the series against the Isotopes, Price had two doubles, three homers and seven RBI.

- Zack Short's double in the sixth extended his on-base streak to six games where he has two doubles, two walks and three runs scored.

- Luis Guillorme walked in the eighth, his fifth-straight game with a free pass. Guillorme came into Sunday's game tied for fifth in the PCL in walks.

