Sugar Land Starts Six-Game Homestand Versus Sacramento

SUGAR LAND, TX - After a six-game set against the Albuquerque Isotopes, the defending Triple-A National Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys return home for a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, from June 3 through June 8.

Tuesday, June 3 vs. Sacramento @ 7:05 PM

Sugar Land begins their six-game homestand with Tribute to the Penny Night. Fans can purchase grassland tickets for $0.01 with no code required as the Space Cowboys honor the soon-to-be obsolete currency. As part of the night, fans will receive a penny for their thoughts when they enter Constellation Field and will be able to make their last wish in the ole-wishing well. Additionally, fans will be able to take their own silhouette portrait that resembles the bearded coin-face bearer, Abraham Lincoln. Fans are also encouraged to bring their pennies to the game as a donation to the Astros Foundation.

It is also Silver Stars Tuesday presented by Community Health Choice as Silver Stars members receive a discounted ticket to Tuesday's game.

$5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional returns with $5 frozen margaritas throughout the evening.

Tuesday will also be the first day of the Family Pass Ticket Package. For $199, fans receive four tickets to every Sunday through Thursday home game this year, excluding July 3, along with four hot dogs for each game. Each pass starts with four tickets for each Sunday through Thursday home game with the option to add on additional tickets.

Wednesday, June 4 vs. Sacramento @ 7:05 PM

Waggin' Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed returns to Constellation Field for the second-straight week as four-legged friends are welcome to the ballpark in the Grassland area. Dogs do not require a ticket, but their owners will be required to sign a waiver upon entry. Gates open at 6:00 pm.

Sugar Land will also have another Tribute to the Penny night as fans can purchase grassland tickets for $0.01 with no code required.

The school year might be over, but Wednesday is Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union where all teachers can receive a free lower-bowl ticket with proof of their teacher's email, along with the ability to purchase additional tickets at a discounted rate. Tickets can be claimed and purchased here.

Wednesday is also Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili Company with $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout Constellation Field.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, June 5 vs. Sacramento @ 7:05 PM

The Space Cowboys will host Pride Night on Thursday to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. A special Space Cowboys Pride Night Jersey can be added on to ticket purchases here. Gates open at 6:00 pm.

The weekend starts early on Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights with discounted Eureka Heights beers along with select domestic drafts and sodas until last call.

Friday, June 6 vs. Sacramento @ 7:05 PM

Sugar Land kicks off Payasos del Rodeo Weekend presented by Verizon 5G Home Internet with a limited-edition Payasos del Rodeo Jersey Giveaway presented by Verizon 5G Home Internet to the first 2,000 fans. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Prior to the game, Done Deal Dancing will have Country Line Dancing lessons open to all fans in the H-E-B Picnic Plaza from 5:30 pm to 6:45 pm.

Stick around for Postgame Fireworks as the Space Cowboys light up the Sugar Land sky.

Saturday, June 7 vs. Sacramento @ 7:05 pm

Payasos del Rodeo Weekend presented by Verizon 5G Home Internet continues with the Tribute to the Queen of Tejano Postgame Concert. CTS Band will perform a tribute to the Queen of Tejano shortly after the game ends in the Bud Light Ice House. Fans will be allowed onto the field for the concert, and admission to the concert is included with a game ticket.

The Fort Bend County Rodeo Queen will throw out the first pitch, and the Fort Bend Rodeo Court will host a meet and greet on the concourse during the game.

Sunday, June 8 vs. Sacramento @ 6:35 pm

Payasos del Rodeo Weekend presented by Verizon 5G Home Internet wraps up with a Payasos del Rodeo Orion Coin Bank Giveaway presented by Verizon 5G Home Internet to the first 1,000 kids. Gates open at 5:00 pm.

Sunday is also Orion's Kids Day, as all fans can enjoy pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs from 5:30 pm to 5:50 pm. After the game, and after every Sunday home game this season, all kids can participate in Kid's Run the Bases.

Sunday Family Four Packs presented by Community Health Choice are available which start at $44 and include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas, with the option to add on additional tickets or upgraded seats. Use code "FAMILYFOUR" when purchasing any Sunday Hot Corner or Grassland ticket to redeem.

