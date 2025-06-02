Salt Lake Bees Series Recap at Tacoma

June 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Game 1 - Tacoma 4, Salt Lake 3

WP: Will Klein (2 - 0) LP: Michael Darrell-Hicks (0 - 2)

The Salt Lake Bees fell to the Tacoma Rainiers 4-3 in a walk-off loss to open the series. Chad Stevens had a standout night with two hits, including a solo home run in the fourth that gave the Bees a 2-1 lead. Starter Victor Mederos settled in after allowing an early run, holding Tacoma to just two hits from the second to the fifth inning. J.D. Davis later broke a 2-2 tie with a solo homer in the seventh, putting Salt Lake back in front. The Bees had multiple chances to add insurance, including a bases-loaded opportunity in the sixth and two runners on in the ninth, but came up empty. Tacoma capitalized in the final frame with three straight hits, including Harry Ford's game-tying single and Dominic Canzone's walk-off double off the right-center wall to end the game after beating the throw home.

Game 2 - Tacoma 19, Salt Lake 8

WP: Michael Mariot (2 - 2) LP: Dakota Hudson (3 - 1)

Salt Lake jumped ahead early with a 5-0 lead by the second inning, highlighted by Niko Kavadas's two-run homer and a pair of singles and two RBI from Christian Moore. However, Tacoma stormed back, scoring four runs in both the second and third innings-capped by Spencer Packard's grand slam-to take an 8-6 lead. The Rainiers then exploded for nine runs in the fifth, all with two outs, featuring a two-run homer by Harry Ford and a two-run double from Rylan Thomas while Packard drove in his sixth run of the night during the inning. Tacoma added two more in the sixth and cruised to a 19-8 win, despite a late push by Salt Lake that included a ninth-inning homer from Yolmer Sánchez.

Game 3 - Tacoma 8, Salt Lake 7

WP: Zach Pop (1 - 0) LP: Sam Bachman (0 - 1)

The Salt Lake Bees jumped to an early lead behind aggressive baserunning from Kyren Paris and an RBI by J.D. Davis. Korey Holland's solo homer in the fourth made it 2-0. Starter Touki Toussain3t tossed four scoreless innings, stranding multiple Rainiers early. Tacoma got on the board in the fifth, then surged ahead 4-2 in the sixth on a three-run homer by Harry Ford. Salt Lake responded in the seventh with a three-run rally, reclaiming a 5-4 lead. The Rainiers countered again in the bottom half, with Samad Taylor delivering a bases-clearing double for a 7-5 advantage. The Bees tied it 7-7 in the eighth on Tucker Flint's two-run homer. In the ninth, Cole Young's infield single scored the game-winner, lifting Tacoma to an 8-7 walk-off victory-its second walk-off against Salt Lake in three games.

Game 4 - Tacoma 7, Salt Lake 2

WP: Trent Thornton (1 - 0) LP: Caden Dana (3 - 5)

Tacoma cruised to a 7-2 win over Salt Lake behind a dominant start from Sauryn Lao and a big second inning. The Rainiers scored four early runs off Bees starter Caden Dana, who allowed six runs over five innings. Rhylan Thomas and Dominic Canzone led the offense, combining for multiple hits and RBIs. Despite collecting six hits, Salt Lake went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and struck out 16 times. Kyren Paris tripled and scored, and Niko Kavadas added a solo homer, but the Bees couldn't keep pace.

Game 5 - Tacoma 5, Salt Lake 4

WP: Adonis Medina (2 - 2) LP: Jack Dashwood (0 - 2)

The Salt Lake Bees took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on a J.D. Davis RBI groundout. Despite several scoring chances in the following innings, they remained stuck at one run until the sixth, when they added two more on a balk and a sacrifice fly to lead 3-0. Tacoma answered in the bottom of the sixth with three runs to tie it, then took the lead 4-3 in the seventh on a Dominic Canzone infield single. A solo homer by Spencer Packard in the eighth made it 5-3. In the ninth, Salt Lake rallied to cut the lead to 5-4 and loaded the bases with one out, but a game-ending double play by J.D. Davis sealed the Rainiers' win.

Game 6 - Tacoma 5, Salt Lake 3

WP: Shintaro Fujinami (2 - 1) LP: Victor Mederos (3 - 2) SV: Troy Taylor (2)

Victor Mederos worked around early trouble for Salt Lake, escaping a bases-loaded jam in the first. The Bees took a 1-0 lead in the second on Chad Stevens' solo homer, then added another in the fourth via a Yolmer Sánchez RBI double. Tacoma rallied in the fifth with a two-run homer by Tyler Locklear to tie the game, then took the lead in the sixth on a Rhylan Thomas two-run shot. Mederos exited after giving up four runs-all with two outs. Sánchez homered in the seventh to cut it to 4-3, but Tacoma added a run in the eighth on a throwing error during a double steal. The Bees threatened in the ninth but stranded the tying run, falling 5-3. All of Tacoma's runs came with two outs.

Notable Performers

Chad Stevens - 8-for-23 (.348), 2 HR, 3B, 4 RBI, 4 R, .696 SLG, 1.119 OPS

J.D. Davis - 7-for-24 (.292), HR, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R, .500 SLG

Niko Kavadas - 7-for-22 (.318), 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R, 1.035 OPS

Yolmer Sanchez - 6-for-18 (.333), 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, 1.233 OPS

Tucker Flint - 5-for-19 (.263), HR, 3 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R, .912 OPS

Victor Mederos - 0-1, 2 GS, 11.1 IP, 15 H, 6 R, 2 HR, 6 BB, 8 K

Jake Eder - GS, 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K

Touki Toussaint - GS, 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 6 BB, 6 K

Andrew Vasquez - 2 G, 3.0 IP, 2 R, ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees vs Round Rock Express

Tuesday, June 3 - 7:05 p.m. MDT

Wednesday, June 4 - 7:05 p.m. MDT

Bark In The Park Presented By Sundays For Dogs

Thursday, June 5 - 7:05 p.m. MDT

Scheels Ladies Night

Friday, June 6 - 7:05 p.m. MDT

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, June 7 - 7:05 p.m. MDT

Postgame Fireworks

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, June 8 - 12:05 p.m. MDT

Love All - Come to The Ballpark at America First Square as the Salt Lake Bees embrace love, inclusivity, and acceptance for everyone.







