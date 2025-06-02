Bryce Jarvis Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

June 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - Bryce Jarvis has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week following a dominant outing against the Round Rock Express.

The talented right-hander was electric in his latest performance, tossing six no-hit innings while walking one and striking out nine. The outing capped off a strong month of May in which he posted a 3.91 ERA with 21 strikeouts and 10 walks over 23 innings.

Jarvis, the 18th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, is currently with Triple-A Reno as he transitions back into a starting role after spending the past two seasons primarily in relief. He made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023, recording a 3.04 ERA with 12 strikeouts and nine walks across 23 2/3 innings. He fully broke out in 2024, registering a 3.19 ERA over 59 1/3 innings out of the bullpen before suffering a sprained right elbow that ultimately ended his season.

After completing his rehab during the offseason and impressing during spring training, the 27-year-old opened the 2025 season with the Diamondbacks. However, he struggled in six relief appearances, allowing six runs over 7 1/3 innings. Arizona has since committed to stretching him out as a starter, and early results suggest the move is paying off.

Through seven starts with Reno, the Duke product owns a 4.55 ERA with 27 strikeouts and 13 walks in 27 2/3 innings. His next scheduled appearance is this week on the road against the Oklahoma City Comets.

The Aces are currently in the midst of a two-week road trip. They just wrapped up a six-game series against the Round Rock Express and are now headed to Oklahoma City to take on the Comets, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The six-game set begins on Tuesday, June 3, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PST.

