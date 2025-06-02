Aviators INF/OF Seth Brown Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (May 26 - June 1)

June 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, today announced that infielder/outfielder Seth Brown was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (May 26 - June 1). Brown is the second Aviators player to receive PCL Player of the Week honors in 2025! He joins catcher Daniel Susac (April 14-20). Brown was also named the PCL Player of the Week from June 17-23, 2024.

The first baseman appeared in six games against Oklahoma City at Las Vegas Ballpark® (May 27 - June 1) and batted .536 (15-for-28) with two doubles, five home runs, 10 RBI, seven runs scored and 1.143 slugging percentage. He recorded six straight multiple-hit games: 3-for-5, HR, 4 RBI (May 27); 2-for-4, walk, 2 HR, 4 RBI (May 28); 3-for-4, double (May 29); 3-for-5, double, run scored (May 30); 2-for-5, two solo home runs (May 31); 2-for-5, run scored (June 1).

Brown began the 2025 season with the Athletics and appeared in 33 games and batted .212 (11-for-52) with two doubles, HR, 3 RBI. He joined Triple-A Las Vegas on May 27. He was drafted by the Athletics in the 19th round of June 2015 First-Year Player Draft. He has played in parts of seven Major League seasons with the A's (2019-2025). He has appeared in 563 career Major League games and has batted .227 (370-for-1,628) with 79 doubles, eight triples, 74 home runs and 233 RBI. He established career-highs in 2022 in games played (150), at bats (500), hits (115), home runs (25) and RBI (73).

In the inaugural season at Las Vegas Ballpark (2019), Brown appeared in 112 games for the Aviators and recorded 72 extra-base hits (29 doubles, six triples, 37 home runs) and 104 RBI. He also recorded the first home run (splash down in the pool) in Las Vegas Ballpark history vs. Fresno on April 15. He was promoted to the Athletics and made his Major League debut.

The Aviators are 34-22 (.607) and in first place in the 10-team PCL. Las Vegas will travel to the Pacific Northwest to face the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, June 3-8 at Cheney Stadium.

Las Vegas Aviators season ticket information and group hospitality packages are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing [email protected].

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.