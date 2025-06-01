Okey, Dokie: Comets Win Series Finale

June 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets







Chris Okey racked up four RBI on four hits to lead the way as the Oklahoma City Comets won a key series finale against the Las Vegas Aviators, 12-3, Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Comets (34-23) outscored the Aviators, 10-1, over the game's final four innings to break a 2-2 tie and go on to win the series. Oklahoma City quickly took the first lead of the game when James Outman connected on a leadoff home run. Okey collected his first RBI of the day in the second inning on a RBI double for a 2-0 OKC lead. Las Vegas (34-22) tied the score on a two-run homer by Colby Thomas in the fourth inning. Oklahoma City's offense then put together four straight multi-run innings, including a RBI single by Okey in the sixth inning, RBI double by Okey in the seventh inning and a RBI single by Okey in the eighth inning. The Comets pitching staff held the Aviators to one run over the games' final five innings.

Of Note:

- With Sunday's victory, the Comets won the six-game series, 4-2, and now own the head-to-head tiebreaker between the teams as they battle for the top spot in the PCL standings with 18 games remaining in the first half...The series victory was the first for Oklahoma City since April 22-27 in Salt Lake and followed a 0-1-3 stretch in series for the Comets...Second-place Oklahoma City has now won back-to-back games and equaled Las Vegas' 34 wins this season. The Comets now trail the league-leading Aviators by a half-game in the standings.

-The Comets racked up 12 runs Sunday after scoring a season-high 17 runs Saturday and have put together back-to-back games with double-digit runs for the first time since May 1-2 against El Paso at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC closed out the series scoring 29 runs on 38 hits over the final two games.

-Chris Okey reached base five times, going 4-for-4 with four RBI, two doubles and a walk. It was his second four-RBI game of the season as he also collected four RBI April 4 against El Paso. His last four-hit game came Sept. 21, 2024 with OKC in Salt Lake and Sunday was his fourth career four-hit game...Okey is now 9-for-17 over his last four games.

-Austin Gauthier and Steward Berroa each finished the game with three hits apiece as they both collected their first three-hit games with Oklahoma City this season...Gauthier scored four of the Comets' runs - the most by a Comets player in a game this season - and also finished with a walk and two RBI.

-James Outman, Alex Freeland and Justin Dean also finished with multi-hit games. Outman's leadoff homer was the third hit by Oklahoma City this season as he homered in back-to-back games for the first time since May 20-31, 2024 at Albuquerque. He now has four home runs over his last six games and over his last seven games is batting 14-for-32 (.438) with eight extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 13 runs scored...Freeland extended his on-base streak to 18 games - the longest by an OKC player this season.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan made his first appearance with OKC as he continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and started Sunday's game for the Comets. He pitched 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with five strikeouts. He retired the first eight batters he faced, throwing a total of 39 pitches (27 strikes). Sunday was his second appearance overall of his rehab assignment as he pitched with the ACL Dodgers May 26. Sheehan has missed more than a year of playing time while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

-Two other Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers continued their Major League Rehab Assignments as well. Edgardo Henriquez pitched in his second game with OKC this series, tossing a scoreless seventh inning and walked two batters. He faced five batters and threw 24 pitches (10 strikes). Henriquez suffered a left foot fracture during Spring Training and has been on the IL all season...Michael Kopech made his ninth appearance with OKC during his rehab assignment and issued one walk and recorded a strikeout in the eighth inning. He was placed on the 15-day Injured List March 15 with a right shoulder impingement and transferred to the 60-day IL May 1.

