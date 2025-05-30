Ward's Hot Day at the Plate Paces Comets' Win

May 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Ryan Ward went 5-for-5 with three home runs and six RBI, headlining the Oklahoma City Comets' 9-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators Thursday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Ward lined a RBI single in the first inning to give the Comets (32-22) an early lead. Three more runs scored in the third inning, with an Alex Freeland RBI double followed by a two-run homer by Ward. The Comets stretched the lead to 6-0 in the fifth inning by scoring twice, including the first run on a James Outman solo homer. Ward went deep again in the seventh and ninth innings, accounting for OKC's final three runs. The Aviators (33-20) were held scoreless until Carlos Cortes hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning. Las Vegas notched its final run in the eighth inning.

Of Note: -With the win, the Comets are now 1.5 games behind first-place Las Vegas with three games remaining in the series and 21 games remaining in the first half. Sugar Land also lost in Albuquerque Thursday, putting the Comets back into second place by a half-game ahead of the Space Cowboys.

-Ryan Ward went 5-for-5 with three home runs and six RBI, marking his first career three-homer game as well as his first career five-hit game, while tying his career high in RBI...He became the first OKC player with five hits in a game this season and recorded the 13th three-homer game in OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998). The last OKC player with three home runs in one game was Trey Sweeney exactly one year ago to the day on May 29, 2024 in Albuquerque...Ward also became the third player in the PCL this season with a three-homer game, all of which have occurred since Sunday...Going back to Wednesday night, Ward has hits in seven straight at-bats.

-With his RBI single in the first inning, Ward set the career RBI record during Oklahoma City's Bricktown era (since 1998), breaking a tie with Jason Botts (2005-08). Ward now has 236 RBI in his OKC career.

-Alex Freeland registered a third straight multi-hit game, going 3-for-5 with a RBI double and three runs. Over three games in Las Vegas, Freeland is 8-for-15 with three extra-base hits and seven RBI...Freeland leads the PCL with 42 RBI and now has 10 RBI in his last five games and has picked up at least one RBI in six of his last seven games (12 RBI).

-James Outman batted in the leadoff spot for the first time this season and went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and walk, scoring three times. Over his last four games, Outman is 7-for-17 with two home runs, two doubles, five RBI and seven runs scored.

-Occupying the top three spots in the batting order, Outman, Freeland and Ward combined to go 10-for-14 with four home runs and two doubles. The trio scored all nine of the team's runs and picked up all of the team's eight RBI.

-Starting pitcher Bobby Miller held the top offense in the Minors scoreless over 5.2 innings. He gave up just two hits with one walk and notched four strikeouts. Miller retired his final 13 batters faced, as well as 15 of his last 16 batters...In his last two starts with OKC, Miller has combined for 11.2 scoreless innings.

Next Up: The Comets look to gain further ground on the Aviators starting at 9:05 p.m. CT Friday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







