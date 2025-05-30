Sugar Land Evens Series With 8-1 Win

May 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - The Space Cowboys homered three times-including twice in the eighth inning to plate four runs-to give Sugar Land an 8-1 victory Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque plated just one run, the eighth time in 2025 the club was limited to one run or fewer (last: May 13 vs. Tacoma, one run).

-The Isotopes' lone run came on Yanquiel Fernandez' solo homer, the second time this season the club's only run of a game came via a dinger (other: March 29 at Sacramento, Ryan Ritter, 1st inning).

-Tonight was the eighth time the club has lost by seven-plus runs on the year and third time against Sugar Land (also: May 28, seven, and April 13, seven).

-The Isotopes permitted three homers and have relented multiple homers in three-straight games (11 total). Allowed multiple homers in three-straight three times in 2025 (last: five, May 16-21).

-Albuquerque has split the first four games of a series eight times on the year.

-Sugar Land's Jason Alexander tossed 6.0 innings and allowed one run on five hits and one walk with three punchouts. It's the eighth quality start for an opposing hurler in 2025 and sixth this month (last: Tommy Henry, May 22 at Reno). Fourth pitcher to toss 6.0+ innings and allow one run or fewer (last: Blas Castano, May 17 vs. Tacoma).

-The Isotopes grounded into three double plays, tying a season-high (also: May 15 vs. Tacoma).

-Albuquerque went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, the 11th time in 2025 and second this series the club has not registered a hit with a runner in scoring (also: May 28, 0-for-6).

-Ryan Ritter went 1-for-3 with a triple and walk to extend his hit streak to 15 games. During the streak is slashing .441/.493/1.015 with nine doubles, three triples, eight homers and 22 RBI. Has an extra-base hit in 13 of his last 14 games. Also has a 21-game on-base.

-Keston Hiura extended his on-base streak to 22 games, every game in played in May, with a single. During the stretch is slashing .345/.427/.726 with six doubles, one triple, eight homers and 22 RBI.

-Yanquiel Fernandez extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a double and eighth homer of the year. During the stretch is slashing .432/.490/.636 with six doubles, one homer and six RBI. His longest hitting streak since a 13-gamer from May 31-June 16, 2023, with High-A Spokane. Has eight multi-hit games during stretch.

-Sterlin Thompson collected his 11th multi-hit contest of the year and ninth in May. During the month, is slashing .371/.470/.686 with six doubles, two triples, four homers and 14 RBI.

-Adael Amador played in his first game with Albuquerque since April 11 and went 0-for-4.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for game five of the series tomorrow at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park at 6:35 pm MT. Albuquerque has not announced a starter while A.J. Blubaugh is expected to take the hill for Sugar Land. Tomorrow's game will be televised on KOAT's sister channel, True Crime Network, which can be found on channel 7.3 throughout the state of New Mexico. Fans can also find the games locally on Xfinity 387 and Sparklight 29.







