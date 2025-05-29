Isotopes Fall to Space Cowboys, 9-2

May 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Sugar Land's Shay Whitcomb swatted three homers and tallied five RBI to lead the Space Cowboys to a 9-2 victory over Albuquerque Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - The loss snaps Albuquerque's season-high four-game win streak. The Isotopes have won the first two games of a set just once on the year: April 22-23 at Reno.

-Rockies infielder Thairo Estrada played his fifth rehab game with the Isotopes and went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts. Has a hit in all five games played.

-Sugar Land's Shay Whitcomb belted three homers on the night, the first opposing player to tally a three-homer game since Max Muncy on August 4, 2024, at Las Vegas. The 16th time an opponent has registered three dingers and third Space Cowboy to do so (Joey Loperfido, April 12, 2024, and Jeremy Peña, September 21, 2021). Occurred eight times since 2021.

-The Space Cowboys' Miguel Ullola spun 5.0 innings of one-run ball, allowing just four hits and two walks with five punchouts. He's the fifth opposing hurler to limit the Isotopes to one run or fewer over 5.0-plus innings (last: Blas Castano, May 17 at Reno; 7.0 IP, 1 R).

-The Isotopes pitching staff permitted five homers on the night, the most in a game since relenting seven on August 4, 2024, at Las Vegas. It's the 44th time since 2005 the club has allowed five-plus homers in a contest

-Albuquerque recorded just six hits, the fewest in a contest since tallying four on May 13 vs. Tacoma.

-The Isotopes were limited to two runs, the 12th time plating two or fewer runs on the year (last: May 13 vs. Tacoma, one).

-Albuquerque went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, the 10th time in 2025 the club has not registered a hit with a runner in scoring position (last: May 13 vs. Tacoma).

-The Isotopes' run differential on the year is -11. Through May 28 of last season, the club's run differential was -111.

-Ryan Ritter went 1-for-4 with a single to extend his hit streak to 13 games. During the streak is slashing .443/.485/1.000 with nine doubles, two triples, seven homers and 20 RBI. It's the third 13-game hit streak for an Isotope this season (also: Keston Hiura, current, and Julio Carreras, April 23-May 9). Ritter's 11-game extra-base hit streak came to an end after recording just a single. It was tied for the longest in the Pacific Coast League since 2005 (five times).

-Keston Hiura extended his hit streak to 13 games with a solo homer. During the stretch is slashing .365/.459/.827 with six doubles, six homers and 18 RBI. Has five homers in his last 13 at-bats. Has homered in three-straight games, third Isotopes to do so in 2025 (Braxton Fulford, April 4-8 and Ryan Ritter, May 3-7). The last Isotope player to homer in four-straight was Elehuris Montero (July 28-August 1, 2024). Has 10 RBI in last three games.

-Yanquiel Fernandez extended his hitting streak to nine games with two singles. During the stretch is slashing .432/.500/.568 with five doubles and four RBI. His longest hitting streak since a 13-gamer from May 31-June 16, 2023, with High-A Spokane. Has seven multi-hit games during stretch, including three-straight. Began streak with four-straight.

-Warming Bernabel tallied a double, his third-straight game with a two-bagger. Has a double in three-straight games for first time since doing so in four-straight from June 1-5, 2024, with Hartford. Has a five-game hit streak, slashing .421/.522/.579 with three doubles and two RBI. Over his last 10 games is slashing .415/.479/.610 with five doubles, a homer and six RBI with six multi-hit games.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for game three of the series tomorrow at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park at 6:35 pm MT. Albuquerque is expected to start Bradley Blalock while Aaron Brown is expected to take the hill for Sugar Land.







