Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Salt Lake

May 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/29 vs. Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Logan Gilbert - MLR (NR) vs. Salt Lake RHP Touki Toussaint (2-1, 6.10)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Logan Gilbert (#19) - sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment

ADD C Jacob Nottingham (#28) - activated from the Development List

DEL C Blake Hunt - designated for assignment

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Scored a season-high 19 runs on a season-high 24 hits as they beat Salt Lake 19-8 on Wednesday night...Tacoma trailed 5-0 after the top of the second, but rallied with four runs in the bottom of the inning to get within a run...after Salt Lake plated another run in the third, Spencer Packard hit Tacoma's first grand slam of the season in the bottom of the inning, giving Tacoma an 8-6 lead...the Rainiers broke the game open in the fifth inning with a nine-run frame...Tacoma sent 13 hitters to the plate in the fifth, scoring all nine runs with two outs, logging nine consecutive hits, including a two-run home run from Harry Ford and a two-run double from Rhylan Thomas, helping the Rainiers to a 17-6 lead after five innings...two more Tacoma runs scored in the sixth inning, first on a solo home run from Samad Taylor and an RBI single from Harry Ford...the Rainiers' bullpen allowed just three hits over the final 5.0 innings, one of which was a two-run home run to Yolmer Sanchez in the ninth inning, which would be the final runs in a 19-8 Rainiers victory.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: In Tacoma's 19-8 victory on Wednesday, there were a number of notable milestones hit: the 19 runs and 24 hits by the Rainiers are the most they've logged at Cheney Stadium since at least 2005, with the Rainiers' last 19-run output coming September 18, 2022 at Las Vegas...the Rainiers' nine hits with two outs in the fifth inning are tied for the most two-out hits in a single inning for any Triple-A team since 2005, with the last occurrence coming August 12, 2012, when Omaha logged nine hits with two outs in the third inning against Tucson... Tacoma's 24 hits are most they've had in a game since May 29, 2013, when they recorded 30 hits in a 25-6 victory over Colorado Springs...Cole Young's five-hit game was the first of his career and made him the 14th 21-year-old hitter in the PCL record a five-hit game since 2005, the most recent being Las Vegas' Max Muncy, who did so August 4, 2024... Young is the youngest Rainier (21 years, 303 days) to record a five-hit game since Adam Jones (21 years, 29 days) did so on August 30, 2006.

GO-TIME FOR GILBERT: The Seattle Mariners sent RHP Logan Gilbert to Tacoma for a Major League rehab assignment on Thursday...Gilbert, 28, was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on April 26 with a right elbow flexor strain after making six starts with Seattle, going 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA (30.1 IP/ 8 ER), walking six while striking out 44...Gilbert has made only one prior start in Triple-A, coming on May 7, 2021 against El Paso...in that game, Gilbert threw 5.0 innings of one-run baseball, allowing four hits and striking out five without a walk, earning the win.

BULLPEN IS BRINGING IT: The Rainiers' relievers have been dominant over the last week, allowing just four runs over their last 26.1 IP (since May 22), working a 1.37 ERA...all four runs have been allowed on three home runs...the bullpen's 1.37 ERA 11 hits allowed in that span are both the best in the PCL and second-best in Triple-A and its 0.91 WHIP is the best in the league and third-lowest in Triple-A...over the course of the season, the Rainiers' bullpen has allowed just 17 home runs, tied for the fifth-fewest at Triple-A, donning a 1.33 ground out/air out ratio, the best in Triple-A and the sixth-best among full-season minor league teams.

MONTHLY UPDATE: As the calendar flips to June, here is how the Rainiers have faired month-by-month:

Month ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âAVG ¬â ¬â2B ¬â ¬â ¬â3B ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âHR ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âBB ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âSO ¬â ¬â ¬âSB ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âOBP ¬â ¬â ¬âSLG ¬â ¬â ¬âOPS

Mar/Apr ¬â ¬â ¬â .249 ¬â ¬â44 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â2 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â23 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â110 ¬â ¬â ¬â215 ¬â ¬â HR ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âWHIP ¬âBB/9 ¬âK/9 ¬â ¬âAVG

Mar/Apr ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â HOT STRETCH: C Harry Ford has been on a tear in the month of May, picking up hits in 16 of his 19 games this month and multiple hits in 12 of those 19...Ford's .403 average this May is the highest for any month in his career, as is his 1.107 OPS...his 31 hits this May are tied for the most of any month in his career, beating the 28 hits he had in August 2023 and May of 2024...Ford's .636 slugging percentage this month is the second-best of any month in his career, trailing the .657 he slugged in September of 2021...Ford is the first Rainier catcher with 30 hits in a month since Cal Raleigh logged 30 in May of 2021.

COLE'S CATCHING FIRE: INF Cole Young has gone on a tear since May 3...over that 22-game stretch, he is hitting .409 (36x88) with 10 doubles, three triples and five home runs, driving in 20 runs and scoring 27...he's logged multiple hits in 11 of his last 22 games, sporting a 1.256 OPS in that span...Young collected the first five-hit game of his career on Wednesday...Young also hit his fifth triple of the season on Thursday, tied for the most in the PCL and the third-most in the minor leagues...Young's five triples are tied for the most for any Rainier through May since at least 2005 with Chris Taylor, who also hit five triples through May in 2014.

LÓPEZ IS LOCKED IN: UTL Jack López logged the sixth multi-hit effort of his last 12 games on Saturday, continuing a hot stretch that dates back to April 24...over the 27-game span, he is hitting .347 (34x99) with five doubles and two home runs, collecting hits in 24 of the 27 games, including each of his last 16, his longest streak of the season and the longest active streak in the PCL...since April 24, López ranks among PCL leaders in batting average (4th, .343) and hits (4th, 34).

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners were blanked 9-0 last night against Washington...Miles Mastrobuoni accounted for two of the Mariners' five hits...George Kirby took the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits over 5.0 innings...Blas Castaño also made his MLB debut, allowing three runs over 3.0 innings, striking out one.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.