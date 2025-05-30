Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Salt Lake

May 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 5/30 vs. Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Sauryn Lao (0-1, 1.48) vs. Salt Lake RHP Caden Dana (3-4, 5.21)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Trent Thornton (#19) - sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment

ADD RHP Logan Evans (#23) - optioned to Tacoma

DEL RHP Michael Mariot - placed on the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

Today's game notes, updated roster and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Erased a pair of deficits as they picked up their second walk-off win in three days, beating Salt Lake 8-7...Logan Gilbert tossed 1.2 innings in his first Major League rehab start, allowing a run on two hits, walking a pair and striking out three...the Bees held a 2-0 lead after four innings, but the Rainiers began to rally in the fifth inning when Rhylan Thomas drove in the first Tacoma run on a single...the Rainiers scored three more runs in the sixth inning on a three-run blast from Harry Ford, taking a 4-2 lead...the Bees countered with three runs in the top of the seventh to re-take the lead at 5-4...Tacoma plated another three runs in the seventh inning when Samad Taylor doubled with the bases loaded, jumping back in front 7-5...a two-run home run from Tucker Flint in the eighth inning tied the game at seven, setting up the Rainiers for the walk-off win in the ninth...Spencer Packard singled to lead off the frame, then Colin Davis entered as a pinch-runner...Davis stole second and Samad Taylor singled to move Davis to third...Cole Young hit a soft ground ball to first base that scored Davis, winning the game 8-7.

SAMAD'S SCORCHING HOT: UTL Samad Taylor extended his hitting streak to 13 games and his on-base streak to 19 games with his single in the first inning on Thursday...Taylor is the third Rainier this season to have put together a hitting streak of at least 10 games (Canzone - 18G, López - 16G)...over his 13-game streak, Taylor is hitting .459 (28x61) with five doubles, two triples and three home runs with 17 RBI and 16 runs scored...it's the third-longest active streak in the PCL...since May 9, Taylor has tallied a league-best 33 hits, scoring a league-high 23 runs...he also ranks among league leaders in that time in: RBI (2nd - 21), TB (2nd - 57), SB (2nd - 7), AVG (3rd - .413), XBH (4th - 12), SLG (6th - .713) and OPS (7th - 1.155)...his 19-game on-base streak is the second-longest for Tacoma this season and the eight-longest streak in the PCL.

TRENT IS BACK ON TRACK: The Seattle Mariners sent RHP Trent Thornton to Tacoma to begin a Major League rehab assignment on Friday...Thornton was placed on Seattle's 15-Day Injured List on May 6 with Appendicitis...in 16 games with the Mariners this year, Thornton has gone 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA, (15.1 IP/10 ER), allowing 16 hits, four walks and striking out 11...his only other appearance with Tacoma came on July 30, 2023 against Salt Lake, tossing a scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts in his Mariners' organizational debut following his trade from the Toronto Blue Jays on July 26, 2023.

WALK BEFORE YOU RUN: The Rainiers set season-highs in walks (nine) and stolen bases (five) in Thursday's 8-7 win over Salt Lake...Tacoma is the eighth Triple-A team this year to draw at least nine walks and steal at least five bases in a game...it's just the eighth time in the last 20 years that the Rainiers have recorded at least nine walks and five steals in the same game, most recently doing so on June 22, 2024...all eight occurrences have come since 2017...Cole Young took three of the Rainiers' nine walks, tying his career-high for the fifth time.

MONTHLY UPDATE: As the calendar flips to June, here is how the Rainiers have faired 8.07 ¬â ¬â.264

May ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â13 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â12 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â4.97 ¬â ¬â215.2 ¬â119 ¬â ¬â ¬â20 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1.45 ¬â ¬â 3.92 ¬â ¬â7.85 ¬â ¬â.263

HARRY'S HOT STRETCH: C Harry Ford has been on a tear in the month of May, picking up hits in 17 of his 20 games this month and multiple hits in 13 of those 20...Ford's .402 average this May is the highest for any month in his career, as is his .659 SLG and his 1.126 OPS...his 33 hits this May are tied for the most of any month in his career, beating the 28 hits he had in August 2023 and May of 2024...Ford is the first Rainier catcher with 30 hits in a month since Cal Raleigh logged 30 in May of 2021...Ford leads the PCL in May in batting average and on-base percentage (.467).

COLE'S CATCHING FIRE: INF Cole Young has gone on a tear since May 3...over that 23-game stretch, he is hitting .407 (37x91) with 10 doubles, three triples and five home runs, driving in 21 runs and scoring 28...he's logged multiple hits in 11 of his last 23 games, sporting a 1.252 OPS in that span...Young collected the first five-hit game of his career on Wednesday...his 37 hits in May are the most in the PCL, and tied for the most among all minor league hitters...Young's 37 hits this month are the most for any Rainier in a single month since Ian Miller logged 41 hits in May of 2019.

LÓPEZ IS LOCKED IN: UTL Jack López snapped his 16-game hitting streak on Thursday, but extended his on-base streak to 17 games...since April 24, López is hitting .333 (34x102) with five doubles and two home runs, collecting hits in 24 of the 28 games and ranks among PCL leaders in batting average (5th, .333) and hits (10th, 34).

MARINERS UPDATE: Seattle and Washington were tied at two after nine innings, but the Nationals plated seven runs in the 10th, beating Seattle 9-3 on Thursday...Leody Taveras and Ben Williamson combined for five of the Mariners' seven hits in the loss...Emerson Hancock allowed two runs on two hits, walking three and striking out four in 5.2 innings, taking a no-decision.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 30, 2025

