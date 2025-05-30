Rainiers Walk off Bees in Back-And-Forth Thriller, 8-7

May 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







TACOMA, WA. - The Salt Lake Bees dropped their fourth straight game Thursday night, falling 8-7 to Tacoma on the Rainiers second walk-off of the series. In a wild finish, 12 of the game's 15 total runs were scored from the sixth inning on, with Tacoma ultimately coming out on top.

Tacoma Rainiers 8, Salt Lake Bees 7

WP: Zach Pop (1 - 0)

LP: Sam Bachman (0 - 1)

Game Summary

Salt Lake opened the scoring in the first inning after Kyren Paris was hit by a pitch, then swiped second and third. J.D. Davis capitalized with an RBI to bring Paris home for the early lead.

After leaving runners stranded in both the second and third innings, the Bees added on when Korey Holland launched his second home run of the season, extending the lead to 2-0.

Bees starter Touki Toussaint navigated four scoreless innings, skillfully working out of multiple early jams. The Rainiers left two runners on base in each of the first three frames, but Toussaint held firm under pressure. He capped off his outing with two strikeouts in the fourth inning, finishing his day with six punchouts and just two hits allowed.

Tacoma cut the deficit in half in the fifth inning after Endrys Briceno took the ball for the Bees in relief for Toussaint. Cole Young led off with a single, then advanced to second on a pickoff error. Harry Ford followed with a line drive single to center, bringing Young home to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

Briceno ran into trouble in the sixth, issuing a leadoff walk to Spencer Packard before hitting Samad Taylor with one out. With two on, Jack Dashwood came on in relief and recorded the second out of the inning. But the damage came soon after, as Harry Ford launched a three-run homer-his second in as many nights-to give Tacoma a 4-2 lead.

Salt Lake had an answer in the seventh as Korey Holland and Kyren Paris sparked a rally with back-to-back singles. After two quick outs, J.D. Davis kept the inning alive with an RBI double-his second of the game-**cutting into the deficit. Chad Stevens then came through with a clutch two-run single up the middle, putting the Bees back in front, 5-4.

The momentum quickly shifted back to Tacoma in the bottom of the seventh, as the Rainiers opened the inning with back-to-back singles and a nine-pitch walk to Spencer Packard to load the bases. Just like Wednesday night, the damage came with two outs-Samad Taylor came through with a bases-clearing double, driving in three runs and giving Tacoma a 7-5 lead.

For the fourth straight frame with multiple runs scored as Salt Lake answered in the eighth. Sebastian Rivero led off with a double, and Tucker Flint followed with a game-tying, opposite-field two-run homer, knotting things up at 7-7.

Tied heading into the bottom of the ninth, Tacoma had the final say. Spencer Packard led off with a single, and after a sacrifice bunt by Jack Lopez and a single from Samad Taylor, the Rainiers had runners on second and third with one out. Cole Young then delivered the game-winner with a soft infield chopper to the first base side, bringing in the winning run and walking off the Bees for the second time in three games.

Game Notes

Salt Lake fell for the fourth straight time out after being walked off for the second time in the series dropping to 23-30 on the year.

During the four-game skid, Salt Lake has held a lead in three of the four losses including a lead in all three games in the current series against Tacoma.

Salt Lake finished with double-digit hits for the 27th time this season as the Bees move to 14-13 when having 10 or more hits.

Tucker Flint continued his hot streak with another big night, going 2-for-4 with his sixth home run, sixth double, two RBIs, and a run scored. He's now riding a six-game hitting streak, has scored in eight of his last nine games, and driven in runs in five of his last six. Since May 16, Flint is batting .400 with five home runs, 17 RBI, 12 runs scored, and a 1.364 OPS.

Chad Stevens extended his hitting and scoring streak to eight games, going 1-for-4 with two RBIs. He's now driven in a run in seven of his last eight games and sits just one RBI behind team leader Niko Kavadas. Since his streak began on May 17, Stevens is batting .350 with 15 RBIs, 11 runs scored, and an extra-base hit in eight of his last 10 games.

J.D. Davis notched his second two-hit game of the series and sixth multi-hit effort in May-his 10th of the season overall. He recorded his sixth double of the year and fifth of the month, while also driving in multiple runs for the fifth time this season.

Korey Holland hit safely and scored for the third straight game and fifth time in the last six while going 2-for-4 with his second home run of the season. Over his last 13 games, Holland hasn't gone more than two games without driving in a run, and he's recorded three multi-hit performances in his last five games.

Sebastian Rivero extended his hitting streak to 14 games, tying Salt Lake's season-best mark set by Gustavo Campero from March 28 to April 12. Rivero has now hit safely in 23 of his 25 games this season, posting a career-best .345 batting average along the way.

Touki Toussaint delivered four scoreless innings and matched his season high with six strikeouts in his third start of the year. It marked the first time this season he completed at least four innings without allowing a run. He held Tacoma to just two hits-a feat he had previously achieved through four innings only once, during a relief outing against Oklahoma City on April 27.

Up Next

Salt Lake will look to snap a four-game losing streak on Friday night in game four of the series with the Tacoma Rainiers starting at 8:05 p.m. MST at Cheney Stadium.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.