Rainiers Score 19, Flatten Salt Lake for Third Straight Loss

May 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA. - The Salt Lake Bees suffered a 19-8 loss to Tacoma on Wednesday night suffering its third straight defeat allowing the second-most run by an opponent this season.

Salt Lake wasted no time jumping on Rainiers starter William Fleming. In the top of the 1st, Christian Moore singled, and Niko Kavadas delivered the first big blow-a two-run homer to right field on a 3-2 pitch, staking the Bees to a 2-0 lead.

They kept rolling it in the second as Sebastián Rivero singled and came around to score on a Tucker Flint RBI single. Then with two outs, Christian Moore delivered again-this time with a two-run single that extended the lead to 5-0.

Over the next two bottom halves, Tacoma rallied back and more, scoring four runs in both the second and third innings. A double by Cole Young drove in two to make it a one-run game in the second. Then in the following frame Spencer Packard launched a grand slam to give the Rainiers an 8-6 lead.

Tacoma added on, exploding for nine runs in the fifth inning-all with two outs. The Rainiers racked up 10 hits in the frame, with Tyler Locklear collecting two of them and Harry Ford launching a two-run homer. Rylan Thomas added a two-run double, and Spencer Packard capped off the outburst by driving in his sixth run of the night, pushing the score to 17-6.

The Rainiers kept the momentum going in the sixth, adding two more runs. Samad Taylor launched Tacoma's third home run of the night, and Harry Ford followed with an RBI single to center, bringing the total to 19 runs.

After scoring in each of the first three innings, Salt Lake was held scoreless until the ninth, when Yolmer Sánchez hit his first home run of the year. The Bees put together a late push, with five of the first six batters reaching base, but a game-ending double play sealed a 19-8 win for Tacoma in game two.

Salt Lake drops its third in a row allowing the second-most runs by an opponent this season falling to 23-29 on the year.

The Bees allowed 24 hits by Tacoma on Wednesday night, the most given up in a single game since allowing 24 on June 23, 2019 to Fresno.

Despite the 11-run loss, Salt Lake recorded 11 hits, with each of the first three hitters in the lineup turning in multi-hit performances. It marked the 26th time this season the Bees have reached double-digit hits-they now hold a 14-12 record in those games.

Yolmer Sánchez went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and his first home run of the season. It marked his 11th multi-hit game of the year, his fourth game scoring a run in the last five, and his first multi-RBI performance of the season.

Christian Moore went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored, extending his on-base streak to eight consecutive games. Since joining Salt Lake on May 20, Moore is hitting .419 with a 1.061 OPS and has recorded multiple hits and RBI in four of eight games.

Niko Kavadas had a perfect night at the plate, going 3-for-3 and reaching base five times. It was his second three-hit game of the season, the first coming on April 12 against Reno. Kavadas has now hit safely in five of his last six games and has reached base in 23 of his last 24, following the end of his 22-game on-base streak on Tuesday night.

Chad Stevens extended his hit and run-scoring streak to seven consecutive games, adding his team-leading fourth triple of the season. Since the streak began on May 20, he's hitting .379 with 10 runs scored, 10 RBIs, four home runs, three triples, and a 1.472 OPS.

Sebastian Rivero put together a 1-for-4 night with an RBI and run scored. Rivero extended his hitting streak to 13 straight games while hitting safely in 22 of 24 games played this season. Over his hit streak that began on Apr. 30, Rivero is batting .391 with 10 RBI, nine runs scored and three home runs.

Tucker Flint hit safely for the fifth consecutive game going 1-for-3 a run batted in and a run scored. Flint drove in a run for the fourth time in five games while scoring for the seventh time in the last eight games.

Salt Lake will look to snap its three-game skid on Thursday night as Touki Toussaint takes the ball for the Bees while left-hander Jhonathan Diaz goes for Tacoma as the two teams face off at 8:05 p.m. MST at Cheney Stadium.







