Blalock, Ritter, Schunk Lead Isotopes Past Space Cowboys, 10-3

May 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Bradley Blalock turned in a gem, working 7.2 innings of four-hit, three-run ball, while the offense provided him with plenty of support in a 10-3 victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Thursday night.

Ryan Ritter, Aaron Schunk and Sterlin Thompson all hit home runs, and a five-run fifth inning helped salt the game away for the Isotopes.

Topes Scope: - Blalock recorded the longest outing for an Albuquerque hurler since Tanner Gordon spun 8.0 scoreless frames on Sept. 4, 2024 at Tacoma. It was the first time an Isotopes pitcher worked into the eighth inning at home since Jeff Criswell on Aug. 20, 2023 vs. El Paso. Criswell also lasted 7.2 innings that day.

- The Isotopes have won five of their last six games, outscoring Reno and Sugar Land by a combined 53-24 margin during the stretch.

- Ritter was 2-for-4 with an RBI single and solo homer, extending his hit streak to 14 games. He is 29-for-65 with nine doubles, two triples, eight homers, 22 RBI, and 11 multi-hit performances during the stretch. Ritter has at least one extra-base hit in 12 of his last 13 contests, while raising his season average from .218 to .296. He extended his personal career-high hit streak established Wednesday, as he hit safely in 12-straight games with Low-A Fresno from April 12-26, 2023. Ritter's current 20-game on-base streak is the second longest active in the PCL, one game behind his teammate Keston Hiura.

- Ritter now owns the longest hit streak of the season for Albuquerque, surpassing Julio Carreras' 13-gamer from April 23-May 9. It is the longest for any Isotope since Greg Jones hit safely in 18-straight contests Aug. 25-Sept. 15, 2024.

- Hiura's 13-game hit streak came to an end Thursday. He was 19-for-52 with six doubles, six homers and 18 RBI during the span. Hiura did walk to reach base for the 21st consecutive game, and is slashing .341/.426/.732 in the stretch that dates back to May 1.

- Yanquiel Fernández extended his own hitting streak to 10 games with an RBI double in the fifth inning. He is 17-for-41 during the stretch, and seven contests have been of the multi-hit variety. Fernàndez is riding his longest hit streak since a 13-gamer from May 31-June 16, 2023 with High-A Spokane.

- Schunk produced his second three-hit game of the year (also: April 17 vs. El Paso). He is 20-for-57 with seven extra-base hits and 16 RBI over his last 16 contests after beginning the season 0-for-7. Thursday was the fifth time Schunk recorded at least four RBI in a game for Albuquerque (last: April 2 vs. Salt Lake).

- Braxton Fulford was 2-for-3, including a two-run double in the fifth inning. Fulford has 30 hits with the Isotopes this year, and 16 have been for extra bases. Additionally, Fulford has at least one RBI in 13 of 28 contests at Triple-A.

- Sean Bouchard drove home a run with a single, increasing his batting average to .340 in 65 career games at Isotopes Park. Bouchard has reached base at least once in 10 of 11 contests for Albuquerque this season.

- Thompson is slashing .396/.492/.755 with six doubles, two triples, three homers and 12 RBI in his last 14 contests.

- The Isotopes scored in double digits for the third time in their last four games, after accomplishing the feat just once in the previous 24 contests.

- Sugar Land starter Aaron Brown lasted 4.2 innings while allowing seven hits and eight runs, all earned. It tied for the most earned tallies relented by an opposing hurler this year (also: Cristian Mena/Billy Corcoran, at Reno, April 23 and 25, respectively).

- In 19 all-time series against Sugar Land, this marks just the fifth time Albuquerque has won two of the first three games (also: July 15-17, 2021; Aug. 12-14, 2021; June 28-30, 2022; Aug. 20-22, 2024). The Isotopes will aim for their first-ever series victory over the Space Cowboys this weekend.

- The fifth inning marked the ninth instance in which Albuquerque scored five or more runs in a frame this season (last: May 25 at Reno, eight in the fifth inning).

- Blalock surpassed his previous career-high of 99 pitches, established in his last outing May 22 at Reno. Additionally, the 111 pitches were the most for any Isotopes hurler since Ryan Carpenter (117) on Aug. 22, 2017 at Sacramento.

- Mason Albright and Blalock are the first pair of Isotopes starters to allow three home runs in back-to-back games since Karl Kauffmann and Battenfield on Sept. 12-13, 2024 vs. Las Vegas.

- Tonight was the second nine-inning game in which Albuquerque used only two pitchers this season (also: May 22 at Reno - Blalock, Van Scoyoc).

- The Isotopes run differential for the season is -4 after tonight's game. Through conclusion of play on May 29 last year, they were -116 in that department.

- Thursday was Albuquerque's fifth victory of the year by a margin of at least seven runs.

- Thompson threw out Kennedy Corona trying to score from second base on a single to end the game. It was Thompson's first outfield assist of the season and Albuquerque's 13th as a team.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys play game four of the series tomorrow. Gates open at 5:00 pm for Country Night, and Cowbells will be given to the first 3,000 fans (courtesy of New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau). There will also be a pre-game concert by Austin Van, taking place atop the right-field berm. Friday and Saturday's games will be aired locally on KOAT's sister channel True Crime Network, which can be found on channel 7.3 in the state of New Mexico.







