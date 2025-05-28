Isotopes Homer Past Space Cowboys, 11-5

May 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - Ryan Ritter and Keston Hiura each belted two homers while the Isotopes recorded a season-high 10 extra-base hits en route to an 11-5 triumph over Sugar Land Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: -With the win, the Isotopes have won four-straight games, the most since August 31-September 4, 2024, also four. The club is 7-4 in their last 11 contests.

-Rockies infielder Thairo Estrada played his fourth rehab game with the Isotopes and went 2-for-5 with two singles. Has a hit in all four games and two multi-hit contests (also: May 23 at Reno).

-Ryan Ritter is the first Isotope to register five homers in a two-game stretch (three Sunday at Reno and two tonight).

-Ryan Ritter has leadoff blasts in two-straight games, first Isotope to do so since Greg Jones (September 11-12, 2024).

-Keston Hiura and Ryan Ritter tallied the ninth and tenth multi-homer games for the Isotopes in 2025. First Isotope players to record back-to-back multi-homer games since Alan Trejo from August 19-20, 2022. They are the first pair of Isotopes teammates to record back-to-back multi-homer games in the same contests.

-The Isotopes have hit 11 homers in their last two games (seven on Sunday at Reno and four tonight).

-Albuquerque swatted 10 extra-base hits (five doubles, one triple and four homers), the most in a game since May 9, 2024, at El Paso (11; five doubles and six homers).

-The Isotopes compiled 19 hits, tied for the second-most in a game this season. Have recorded 17-plus hits in three of their last four games.

-Albuquerque has plated 41 runs over its last four contests.

-All nine Isotopes batters recorded a hit, the sixth time on the year and second-straight contest.

-The Isotopes permitted 12 hits on the night, the club's fourth win on the year after yielding at least 12 hits (also: April 17 vs. El Paso, 15; May 16 vs. Tacoma, 17; and May 17 vs. Tacoma, 13).

-Albuquerque improves to 5-5 in series openers and 3-2 at home. It's the club's first series-opening win since May 6 at Oklahoma City, 5-2.

-Ryan Ritter went 3-for-5 with two homers and a single to extend his hit streak to 12 games. During the streak is slashing .456/.491/1.053 with nine doubles, two triples, seven homers and 20 RBI. Has 10 multi-hit games during stretch, including four three-hit games (back-to-back). Has five homers in his last two games and 11 at-bats. Has an extra-base hit in 11-straight games-tied for the most in the Pacific Coast League since 2005 (five times). Last 12-game extra-base streak in MiLB was Jake Cave (12, May 14-28, 2023, Lehigh Valley). Three MiLB affiliated players since 2005 have tallied at least a 12-game extra-base streak (Cave, 12, 2023; Alex Kirlloff, 13, 2018; and Luken Baker, 13, 2023). -Keston Hiura extended his hit streak to 12 games with two homers. During the stretch is slashing .375/.474/.813 with six doubles, five homers and 17 RBI. Has four homers in his last nine at-bats. It was his 16th multi-homer game of his pro career. First Isotope to record six RBI in a game since Jameson Hannah on August 1, 2024, at Las Vegas.

-Yanquiel Fernandez extended his hitting streak to eight games with two hits. During the stretch is slashing .424/.500/.576 with five doubles and four RBI.

-Sean Bouchard registered four hits on the night, one off his career-high (high: five, June 12, 2022). The sixth time in his career with at least four knocks (last: March 31, 2024).

-Warming Bernabel tallied two knocks for his 16th multi-hit game of the season and second-straight. Is slashing .421/.489/.605 with four doubles, one homer and six RBI over his last nine games.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for game two of the series tomorrow at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park at 6:35 pm MT. Albuquerque is expected to start Mason Albright while Miguel Ullola is expected to take the hill for Sugar Land.







