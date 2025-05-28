Rainiers Walk-Off Bees 4-3 to Open Four-Week Homestand

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (22-30) opened their four-week homestand with a walk-off victory over the Salt Lake Bees (23-28), scoring two runs in the ninth inning to win 4-3, the third walk-off win of the season for Tacoma.

Tacoma opened the scoring in the first inning. Samad Taylor led off with a walk, following which he stole second base. Cole Young struck out, and while Harry Ford was at the plate, Salt Lake starting pitcher Victor Menderos balked, allowing Taylor to advance to third base. Ford then singled into right-center to score Taylor, giving the Rainiers the 1-0 lead.

Salt Lake responded in the second inning. After Yolmer Sanchez struck out to begin the frame, Chad Stevens singled into right field. Kyren Paris struck out, and Tucker Flint doubled off the left field wall, scoring Stevens from first base and tying the game at one. Tacoma starter Nick Fraze would strike out Zach Humphreys to end the inning.

Salt Lake took the lead in the fourth inning. Stevens led off with a solo home run to left field, his ninth of the season, which made it 2-1. Fraze retired the following three batters after the homer.

Fraze recorded a season-high eight strikeouts over 5.0 innings with two earned runs. The bullpen backed him up with five strikeouts of their own, giving up one run over 4.0 innings.

Tacoma tied the game in the sixth inning. Tyler Locklear began the inning with a walk, and after Rhylan Thomas flied out, Locklear was able to steal second base with Spencer Packard at the plate. Packard worked a walk, and Jack Lopez struck out. Left-hander Jack Dashwood came on in relief of Menderos to face left-handed batter Nick Dunn. Dunn knocked a single into center field, scoring Locklear from second base. Taylor struck out to end the frame with the game tied at two.

Salt Lake responded in the seventh inning, which began with Scott Kingery striking out. Christian Moore grounded out, following which J.D. Davis went to the opposite field for his fifth home run of the season, giving Salt Lake a 3-2 lead.

Tacoma rallied to win the game in the ninth inning. Taylor struck out to begin the frame, which Young followed with a double to left-center field. Ford tied the game with his second RBI single of the game, and Canzone brought Ford around to score from first base with a double into the right-center field gap, walking the game off with a score of 4-3.

Will Klein took the win for Tacoma after a scoreless ninth inning, while Michael Darrell-Hicks took the loss for Salt Lake.

Postgame Notes:

Dominic Canzone's walk-off double is the third walk-off hit of his professional career and first since June 5, 2022, against Tacoma while playing for Reno. It is the third walk-off win of the season for the Rainiers, two short of last season's total of five walk-off wins.

Nick Fraze's eight strikeouts mark his season-high. Fraze recorded an eight-plus strikeout performance once before tonight in his career, which came on May 17th, 2022, for Double-A New Hampshire, when he struck out a career-high nine.

Jack Lopez extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a single in the eighth inning, which is his longest streak of the season and the longest active streak in the PCL. He trails only Dominic Canzone's 18-game hitting streak from April 29th-May 20th for the longest mark on the team this season.

With 13 strikeouts tonight, Tacoma's pitching staff recorded its sixth game this season with 13 or more strikeouts. Tacoma has already surpassed last season's total of four games with 13 or more strikeouts.

The Rainiers win on Tuesday was their first of the season when trailing after eight innings, having dropped the previous 23 such games.







