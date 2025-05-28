Big Bats Aid Comets Comeback

May 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Comets overcame a late four-run deficit and hit three home runs over the final three innings to beat the Las Vegas Aviators, 11-9, in 10 innings Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Trailing, 9-5, in the eighth inning, Nick Senzel hit a solo homer to cut the deficit to three runs. Then in the ninth inning with one out, Alex Freeland hit a game-tying three-run homer - his second home run of the game. The game went to extra innings and Senzel went deep to center field, with the two-run blast putting the Comets (31-21) in front for good. OKC got off to a fast start, taking a 4-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run homer by Freeland and RBI singles by James Outman and Hutner Feduccia. However, the Aviators (32-19) scored four runs in their first at-bat as well, hitting three home runs in the inning. Outman put the Comets ahead in the third inning with a solo homer. Las Vegas tied the game in the fifth inning and then scored four runs in the sixth inning, which included two walks and three hit batters, giving the Aviators a 9-5 lead.

Of Note: -With the win, the Comets pulled within 1.5 games of first-place Las Vegas with five games remaining in the series and 23 games remaining in the first half. OKC also surpassed Sugar Land for second place, as the Space Cowboys lost in Albuquerque Tuesday night.

-The Comets won a second consecutive game after trailing by at least three runs, and it was the team's eighth win this season after trailing by at least three runs...It was also OKC's fourth win when trailing after eight innings this season and the team's 10th last at-bat win this year...The Comets improved to 3-3 in extra innings and won for first time on the road in extras (1-3).

-The Comets hit five or more homers in a game for the second time this season, last done April 12 at Round Rock (seven).

-Alex Freeland went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI for his second career multi-homer game and first at Triple-A. He swatted a two-run homer in the first inning before evening the game in the ninth inning with a three-run blast...Freeland also overtook Las Vegas' Colby Thomas for the league lead in RBI with 40 this season.

-Nick Senzel went deep in each of his final two at-bats, giving him three home runs in the last two games and five home runs in his last 10 games. Senzel has racked up seven RBI in the last two games, going a combined 4-for-9 with four extra-base hits...Tuesday was Senzel's sixth overall career multi-homer game between the Minors and Majors.

-James Outman tallied a team-high three hits, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. He also stole two bases...Over his last two games, Outman is 5-for-9 with a home run, double and four RBI.

-After Seth Brown hit a two-run single with two outs in the sixth inning to give Las Vegas a 9-5 lead, the Comets pitching staff retired the final 13 batters of the game. Logan Boyer retired all six batters he faced between the ninth and 10th innings to earn the win.

