OKC Comets Game Notes - May 29, 2025

May 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (31-22) at Las Vegas Aviators (33-19)

Game #54 of 150/First Half #54 of 75/Road #24 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Bobby Miller (1-1, 4.63) vs. LV-RHP Luis Morales (1-0, 0.00)

Thursday, May 29, 2025 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 8:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their road series against the league-leading Las Vegas Aviators at 8:35 p.m. CT at Las Vegas Ballpark seeking the series lead as the six-game series is tied, 1-1...The Comets have wins in two of the last three games but are 3-6 in the last nine games.

Last Game: The Las Vegas Aviators scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and led for the rest of the game during an 8-2 win over the Oklahoma City Comets Wednesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Seth Brown immediately staked the Aviators to a 3-0 lead when he hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. The Comets trailed, 4-0, in the third inning when Alex Freeland knocked a RBI single to get OKC on the board. Hunter Feduccia hit a RBI double the next inning to close the gap to 4-2. Las Vegas piled on three runs and four hits in the fifth inning before Brown hit his second home run of the game to extend the lead to 8-2 in the sixth inning. The Comets hit into three double plays over the last three innings, preventing a chance for potential comeback.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Bobby Miller (1-1) returns to the Comets after an appearance with the Los Angeles Dodgers in New York...Miller last pitched May 24 against the Mets, tossing 2.0 innings of relief. He allowed one run on three hits with a hit by pitch and walk in the Dodgers' 5-2 loss and his second outing with LA this season. He was optioned back to OKC the following day...Miller's last appearance with OKC came May 18 in Round Rock when he pitched six scoreless innings to match his longest outing of the season and did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. Miller allowed two hits and four walks and equaled his season-high with seven strikeouts. It was his longest scoreless outing since March 28, 2024 with the Dodgers against St. Louis when he also pitched 6.0 scoreless frames...Although PCL opponents are batting just .181 overall against him, Miller has allowed 29 walks in 35.0 innings...Miller split time with Los Angeles and OKC last season after making his first Opening Day roster with the Dodgers. He spent time on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation and was optioned to OKC twice.

Against the Aviators: 2025: 1-1 2024: 8-4 All-time: 71-74 At LV: 41-37 Oklahoma City travels to Las Vegas for a six-game series against the league-leading Aviators...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4, and won five of six meetings at Las Vegas Ballpark Aug. 13-18, 2024, including each of the final three meetings between the teams last season as OKC went 7-2 at Las Vegas Ballpark...OKC has now won back-to-back season series against the Aviators after going 0-4-2 in the previous six season series between the teams...Kody Hoese led OKC with 13 hits, 11 runs scored and tied for the team lead with 11 RBI. Ryan Ward hit six homers and also finished with 11 RBI...OKC hit 25 home runs over 12 games against the Aviators last season, including 16 over the final six games at Las Vegas Ballpark...Since the start of the 2023 season, OKC is 13-4 over the last 17 games at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Pacific Rim: Last night's victory by Las Vegas in the head-to-head series pushed the first-place Aviators' lead to 2.5 games ahead of the third-place Comets in the PCL standings. Sugar Land won last night in Albuquerque to leapfrog the Comets and take over second place in the standings. The Space Cowboys now sit 2.0 games behind Las Vegas and a half-game ahead of Oklahoma City...There are four games remaining in OKC's current series against the Aviators and 22 games remaining in the first half of the PCL schedule...This week's series between the Comets and Aviators is the only one the teams will play in the first half, and the Comets will not play Sugar Land again in the first half after winning two of three games against the Space Cowboys to open the season.

Going Through It: After defeating El Paso, 10-0, May 2, the Comets stood a season-best 13 games above .500 at 22-9 and sat atop the PCL standings. Since then, the team is 9-13. During that stretch, the Comets have the second-fewest wins among PCL teams as Reno is 8-14...After winning each of the first five series of the season, the Comets have split or lost four consecutive series...OKC enters today with a 3-6 record over the last nine games and 5-8 record over the last 13 games...Over the last eight games, the Comets have a -19 run differential, losing four times by six or more runs, including last night. Through the first 45 games this season, the Comets had only one loss by at least six runs.

Crook3d Number5: The OKC pitching staff gave up at least eight runs for the sixth time in the last eight games Wednesday (66 R). The Comets also allowed at least five runs for a season-high ninth consecutive game (71 R)...This is the longest stretch of games in which OKC has allowed five or more runs since the 2021 season when OKC opened its schedule allowing at least five runs in 13 straight games (97 R)...The Aviators' 15 hits tied for the most allowed in a game by the Comets this season and yesterday was the second time in the last eight games OKC allowed 15 hits. Opponents have reached double-digit hits four times in the last eight games...Starting with the ninth inning May 18 in Round Rock, opponents have scored 71 runs (69 ER) on 90 hits over the last 74 innings. During that time, opponents are batting .298 (90x302) with 11 home runs and have had 101 at-bats with RISP (.317; 32x101)...Las Vegas had a pair of three-run innings last night, and in 13 of the last 15 games overall, the Comets have allowed at least one inning of three-plus runs (17 total), including in nine straight games (13 total)...Since May 18 (9 G), the 71 runs allowed by the Comets are the most allowed among all 30 Triple-A teams and tied for most allowed in the Minors with fellow Dodgers affiliate Double-A Tulsa...Including four runs last night, the Comets have allowed 29 runs between the first and second innings over the last eight games (16.0 IP) with five separate innings of three-plus runs...The team's season ERA has swelled from 4.20 to 4.80 over the last eight games.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland tallied two more hits Wednesday night, going 2-for-4 with a RBI...Through the first two games of the current series in Las Vegas, Freeland is 5-for-9 with two home runs and six RBI. On Tuesday at Las Vegas Ballpark, he collected his second career multi-homer game and first at Triple-A...Freeland now has nine RBI over his last four games and has picked up at least one RBI in five of his last six games (11 RBI). He has 12 RBI over his last eight games and has taken over the PCL lead with 41 RBI this season...Freeland ranks second in the league with 17 doubles, fifth with 33 walks, tied for sixth with 23 extra-base hits and seventh with 55 hits...He has reached base in a season-best 14 straight games for the fourth-longest on-base streak by an OKC player this season.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward collected his 18th multi-hit game of the season last night, going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. On Sunday, he tied Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era career RBI record and now has 230 RBI in his OKC career (since 2023), equaling Jason Botts' 230 RBI with OKC from 2005-08...Ward set OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) career home run record earlier this season and now has 63 homers in his OKC career...Ward's team-leading 59 hits this season rank second-most in the PCL, while his 100 total bases are tied for fourth. His 35 runs are tied for sixth and his .306 AVG ranks eighth in the league.

May Movers: Hunter Feduccia went 2-for-3 Wednesday night with a RBI double and a walk. Over his last four games, Feduccia is 7-for-14, equaling his hit total from his previous 13 games. He has also drawn nine walks over his last eight games...Austin Gauthier singled last night to extend his hitting streak to six games - tied for his longest of the season. Gauthier is batting .429 (6x14) with seven walks and five runs scored during the current streak.

Double Trouble: The Comets hit into five double plays Wednesday, marking the first time a PCL team has done so this season and the first time since Reno hit into five double plays June 21, 2023 against Albuquerque. The last time an OKC team did that was Aug. 13, 2019 against Reno...The Comets have hit into at least one double play in 10 of the last 11 games (19 total) and in 11 of the last 13 games (22 total).

Around the Horn: The Comets are a league-best 15-8 on the road this season, however the Comets are now 3-4 in their last seven road games after starting the season with a 12-4 road record...Last night was the seventh time in 22 games OKC was held to two runs or less after that happened just twice through the first 31 games of the season...Esteury Ruiz leads the PCL with 26 stolen bases this season, including a league-leading 12 stolen bases this month.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.