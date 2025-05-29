Rainiers Pound out 19 Runs on 24 Hits in Third-Straight Victory

May 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (23-30) scored a season-high 19 runs, their most at Cheney Stadium in at least 20 years, in a 19-8 rout of the Salt Lake Bees (23-28), securing their third-straight victory.

Salt Lake got on the board in the opening frame. Leadoff batter Yolmer Sanchez popped out to third, which Christian Moore followed with a single to right field. Niko Kavadas then homered to right field, his ninth of the season, giving Salt Lake a 2-0 lead.

Salt Lake added to their lead in the second inning. Sebastian Rivero started the frame with a single and moved up to second base on a wild pitch. Kyren Paris moved Rivero to third with a ground out to second base, and Tucker Flint followed with an RBI single. Korey Holland struck out, and Sanchez doubled. With runners on second and third, Moore singled to bring in two, extending the Salt Lake lead to 5-0.

Tacoma cut into the deficit in the bottom of the second. Tyler Locklear began the rally with a walk, and Rhylan Thomas singled. Spencer Packard then knocked a base hit into right-center field, scoring Locklear and advancing Thomas from first to third base. Jack Lopez bunted, and Thomas was cut down at home plate attempting to score. After Tomo Otosaka struck out, Samad Taylor singled with both runners on the move due to a full count with two outs, which was enough to score the pair. Cole Young made it 5-4 with a double off of the wall in left-center field, and he was thrown out to end the frame attempting to stretch the hit into a triple.

Salt Lake got one back in the third inning. Chad Stevens led off with a triple off of the center field wall, and he scored via a sacrifice fly from Rivero that made it 6-4.

Tacoma took the lead in the bottom of the third. After Harry Ford grounded out, the Rainiers tallied three consecutive singles by Dominic Canzone, Locklear, and Thomas to load the bases. Packard then hit the Rainiers' first grand slam of the season, giving Tacoma the lead at 8-6.

Tacoma broke the game open in the fifth inning. Locklear hit his second single of the game to start the frame. Following which, Thomas popped out and Packard grounded out, advancing Locklear to second. Lopez singled to put runners on the corners, starting a string of nine consecutive hits. Otosaka knocked a base hit into right field, which Stevens misplayed, and both runners scored on the error while Otosaka wound up at third base. Taylor singled to score Otosaka and make it 11-6 and later stole second base. Young tallied his third hit of the game with a single that scored Taylor. Harry Ford followed with his fifth home run of the season, a two-run blast that brought the score to 14-6. After Canzone singled, Locklear recorded his second base hit of the inning, and Thomas doubled to score both runners. Packard recorded a single and his sixth RBI, a career-high, to make it 17-6. The nine runs in the fifth inning are a season-high for Tacoma, which also brought them past their season-high for runs in a game, which was 14.

Tacoma added on in the sixth. Taylor hit his 10th home run of the season with one out, and Young doubled for his fourth hit of the game. Ford singled, his third hit of the game, which scored Young and made it 19-6.

Salt Lake cut into the deficit in the ninth, which Holland began with a double. Sanchez then hit his first home run of the season, bringing the score to 19-8, which would be the final. Salt Lake would load the bases in the inning, but Troy Taylor was able to finish the win for Tacoma without giving up another score. Michael Mariot got the win for Tacoma, and Dakota Hudson took the loss for Salt Lake.

Postgame Notes:

Spencer Packard's grand slam is the first by a Rainier this season and the second of Packard's professional career. His first grand slam came while he was with High-A Everett on April 8th, 2022. Ryan Bliss hit the last Tacoma slam, which also came against Salt Lake on July 31, 2024.

Packard also set a career-high with six RBIs with tonight's performance, surpassing his previous best of five RBIs in a game, a figure he reached twice last season.

Jack Lopez extended his PCL-leading hitting streak to 16 games with his base hit in the fifth inning. This is his longest hitting streak of the season, and it trails only Dominic Canzone's 18-game hitting streak for the longest such streak a Rainier has recorded this season.

Tacoma's 19 runs tonight mark a season-high, breaking the previous high of 14. The Rainiers' 19 runs are the most at Cheney Stadium since at least 2005 (as far back as records are available), and the last time they scored 19 or more runs in a game was September 18th, 2022 at Las Vegas. Tonight's performance marks the eighth time Tacoma has scored 19 or more runs in a game since 2005.

The nine runs in the fifth inning are the most Tacoma have scored in an inning this season. The last time Tacoma scored nine or more runs in an inning was June 6, 2024, when they scored 10 runs in the third inning of a victory over Sugar Land.

Tacoma's 24 hits tonight are a season-high, and the most they've had in a game since May 29, 2013, when they recorded 30 hits in a 25-6 victory over Colorado Springs.

Tonight marks the first time Cole Young has recorded five hits in a game in his career. Before tonight, his career-high was four hits in a game, which he's done six times. It is also the most hits a Rainier has recorded in a game this season, and is the first five-hit game since Jason Vosler's 5-5 performance on September 19, 2024 against Round Rock.







