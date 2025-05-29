Red, White and Boom Set for July 4 at Constellation Field

SUGAR LAND, TX - Constellation Field is set to host Red, White and Boom presented by NMDP, an Independence Day celebration on July 4 from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Red, White and Boom, previously hosted by the City of Sugar Land, has relocated to Constellation Field in 2025, providing a setting in the premier family-friendly venue in the city. City of Sugar Land residents can claim up to four free tickets with a special emailed access code starting Thursday, May 29, while supplies last. Unique codes will only be sent to residents with e-mails on file for utility bills. To sign up for e-bill to receive your code visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/eBilling. Tickets for the general public can be purchased for $14 each here, beginning Thursday, May 29.

All amenities at Constellation Field will be open throughout the evening, including concession stands throughout Constellation Field, the playgrounds in center field, the Splash Pad in right-center field, MoonShot Alley and more. There will be live music presented by Bud Light throughout the evening, inflatables will be set up on the field, and there will also be face painting stations throughout the ballpark. The night will end with a Texas-sized fireworks show to celebrate July 4th. Parking is $5 per vehicle (card only). Lot A, B and C will be available.

