Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Salt Lake

THE RAINIERS: Scored a pair of runs in the ninth inning to walk off the Salt Lake Bees 4-3 on Tuesday, their first win this season when trailing after eight innings...Tacoma broke the ice in the first inning when Harry Ford drove in Samad Taylor to take the 1-0 lead...Salt Lake evened the score in the top of the second inning when Tucker Flint doubled home Chad Stevens to tie the game at one...the Bees took the lead in the fourth inning when Stevens clubbed his ninth home run of the season, a solo blast, to take a 2-1 lead...the Rainiers tied the game in the sixth inning as Nick Dunn roped a two-out RBI single to bring in Tyler Locklear to tie the game at two...J.D. Davis hit a solo home run with two outs in the seventh inning, his fifth of the year, to put the Bees back on top 3-2...trailing by a run with one out in the bottom of the ninth, Cole Young doubled, Ford singled to tie the game and Dominic Canzone ripped a double to right-center field to score Ford and walk-off the Bees 4-3, the Rainiers third walk-off win of the season.

BULLPEN IS BRINGING IT: The Rainiers' relievers have been dominant over the last week, allowing just two earned runs over their last 21.1 IP (since May 22), working a 0.84 ERA...both earned runs have been allowed on solo home runs...the bullpen's 0.84 ERA, eight hits allowed, and its 0.80 WHIP are all Triple-A bests in that span...over the course of the season, the Rainiers' bullpen has allowed just 16 home runs, tied for the fourth-fewest at Triple-A, donning a 1.33 ground out/air out ratio, the best in Triple-A and the sixth-best among full-season minor league teams.

THIS IS R BIG HOMESTAND: The Rainiers open up a four-week homestand this week, beginning with six games against Salt Lake...Tacoma will play 24 straight games at home, from May 27-June 22...the original 2025 schedule showed Tacoma beginning a two-week homestand today (Salt Lake and Las Vegas), followed by a week in Sacramento from June 10-15, but that series was relocated to Cheney Stadium, followed by another six-game series at home against Albuquerque...the Rainiers have a 12-10 record at home this year, compared to a 10-20 mark on the road...offensively, Tacoma is slashing .255/.341/.411 at home, versus .272/.343./.424 on the road...on the mound, the Rainiers have a 4.07 ERA at Cheney Stadium, compared to their 5.40 ERA on the road...Tacoma pitchers have held their opposition to a .239 average at home, compared to the .281 average they give up on the road.

HARRY'S HOT STRETCH: C Harry Ford has been on a tear in the month of May, picking up hits in 15 of his 18 games this month and multiple hits in 11 of those 18...Ford's .394 average this May is the highest for any month in his career, as is his 1.075 OPS...his 28 hits this May are tied for the most of any month in his career, matching the 28 hits he had in August 2023 and May of 2024...Ford's .606 slugging percentage this month is the second-best of any month in his career, trailing the .657 he slugged in September of 2021..in his last 14 games (since May 7), Ford is hitting .436 (24x55) with four doubles and three home runs.

COLE'S CATCHING FIRE: INF Cole Young has gone on a tear since May 3...over that 21-game stretch, he is hitting .378 (31x82) with eight doubles, three triples and five home runs, driving in 18 runs and scoring 25...he's logged multiple hits in 10 of his last 21 games, sporting a 1.206 OPS in that span...Young also hit his fifth triple of the season on Thursday, tied for the most in the PCL and the third-most in the minor leagues...Young's five triples are tied for the most for any Rainier through May since at least 2005 with Chris Taylor, who also hit five triples through May in 2014.

LÓPEZ IS LOCKED IN: UTL Jack López logged the sixth multi-hit effort of his last 11 games on Saturday, continuing a hot stretch that dates back to April 24...over the 26-game span, he is hitting .347 (33x95) with five doubles and two home runs, collecting hits in 23 of the 26 games, including each of his last 15, his longest streak of the season and the longest active streak in the PCL... López has been especially effective with runners in scoring position in that time, going 8-for-20 (.400) with a pair of long balls...since April 24, López ranks among PCL leaders in batting average (3rd, .347) and hits (T-3rd, 33).

MARINERS UPDATE: Logan Evans spun 8.0 innings of one-run baseball as the Mariners took down the Nationals 9-1 on Tuesday...Seattle scored three runs in the first inning and did not look back, leading the remainder of the game...Julio Rodriguez and Dylan Moore each logged three-hit games and Cal Raleigh clubbed a pair of home runs in the win.







