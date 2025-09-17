Isotopes Fall in Series Opener to Aces, 8-7

Published on September 17, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes permitted six runs in the first inning but plated seven runs between the third and seventh innings. However, Albuquerque managed only one hit over the final two frames to drop the series opener 8-7 Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the defeat, the Isotopes have lost six of their last eight games.

-Albuquerque falls to 16-24 in one-run games and 10-9 at home. The club has lost five-straight one-run contests (last win: August 22 vs. Las Vegas, 8-7).

-The Isotopes relented six runs in the opening frame, second-most on the year, and have allowed 13 tallies in the opening frame over their last two games after giving up a season-high seven on Sunday against El Paso.

-Albuquerque permitted 13 hits on the night and have allowed double-digits hits in three-straight and seven of its last eight games. The 94 total hits surrendered during the time frame are the most in Triple-A (second: El Paso and Salt Lake, 93)

-Victor Juarez made his Isotopes and Triple-A debut, tossing 2.0 innings and allowing two runs. He is the 66th player on the Isotopes roster this season and 38th pitcher.

-Sam Hilliard went 2-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBI. Has a modest six-game hitting streak, slashing .400/.483/.880 with one double, one triple, three homer and 11 RBI.

With Hilliard's double in the seventh inning, he becomes the eighth Triple-A player (sixth in the PCL) since 2005 to tally 25+ doubles, 10+ triples, 15+ homers and 15+ stolen bases in a season (others: Las Vegas' Jorge Mateo, 2019; Albuquerque's Nick Buss, 2013; Portland's Mike Baxter, 2013; Tucson's Tim Raines Jr., 2008; Round Rock's Brooks Conrad, 2006; Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Shane Victorino, 2005; and Toledo's Curtis Granderson, 2005).

-Sterlin Thompson finished 1-for-3 with his 18th homer of the year, a solo shot, and a walk. Has four homers in his last eight games, including back-to-back contests for the second time in 2025 (other: August 6-7 against Round Rock).

-Zac Veen went 2-for-5 and is 5-for-11 over his last two games.

-Adael Amador went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk. Over his last 20 games, is slashing .395/.500/.618 with nine doubles, one triple, two homers, 20 RBI and nine multi-hit games. Has reached base in 25-straight starts.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aces meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:05 pm from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is slated to send Kyle Brnovich to the hill while Dylan Ray is expected to start for El Paso.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 17, 2025

