Vukovich Mashes Grand Slam in Game 2 at Albuquerque

Published on September 17, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (24-47, 61-85) dropped a 9-7 contest to the Albuquerque Isotopes (29-42, 60-85), the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Wednesday night at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park.

Reno struck first in a big way, as AJ Vukovich launched a grand slam off the scoreboard in the opening frame. The slugger has been a consistent force in the Aces' lineup this season, slashing .282/.351/.502 with a team-leading 22 home runs and 78 RBI.

Tommy Troy added to the offense in the fourth, driving in Cristian Pache with an RBI double. The infielder has been scorching at the plate, extending his hitting streak to four games while going 8-for-15 (.533) with four extra-base hits and five RBI during the stretch.

The Aces will look to take back the series lead in Thursday's matchup against the Isotopes, with first pitch scheduled for 10:05 a.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

AJ Vukovich: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Tommy Troy: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

