Vukovich Mashes Grand Slam in Game 2 at Albuquerque
Published on September 17, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (24-47, 61-85) dropped a 9-7 contest to the Albuquerque Isotopes (29-42, 60-85), the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Wednesday night at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park.
Reno struck first in a big way, as AJ Vukovich launched a grand slam off the scoreboard in the opening frame. The slugger has been a consistent force in the Aces' lineup this season, slashing .282/.351/.502 with a team-leading 22 home runs and 78 RBI.
Tommy Troy added to the offense in the fourth, driving in Cristian Pache with an RBI double. The infielder has been scorching at the plate, extending his hitting streak to four games while going 8-for-15 (.533) with four extra-base hits and five RBI during the stretch.
The Aces will look to take back the series lead in Thursday's matchup against the Isotopes, with first pitch scheduled for 10:05 a.m. PST.
Notable Aces:
AJ Vukovich: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBI
Tommy Troy: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI
Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 17, 2025
- Vukovich Mashes Grand Slam in Game 2 at Albuquerque - Reno Aces
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Oklahoma City - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Comets Game Notes - September 17, 2025 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Aviators Walk Off Bees, Spoil Drury's 9th-Inning Blast - Salt Lake Bees
- Round Rock Takes Opener from Sacramento, 8-3 - Round Rock Express
- Isotopes Fall in Series Opener to Aces, 8-7 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Whitcomb, Matthews and Melton All Homer in Space Cowboys Opener - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Chihuahuas Start Road Trip with 5-3 Win Tuesday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Alcantara Drives in Three, Aces Sit Down Isotopes 8-7 in Series Opener - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Vukovich Mashes Grand Slam in Game 2 at Albuquerque
- Alcantara Drives in Three, Aces Sit Down Isotopes 8-7 in Series Opener
- Aces Shut out Aviators in Final Home Game of 2025
- Lin Spins A Gem, Robinson & Mervis Leave The Yard In 9-1 Win Over Aviators
- Alcantara Collects Three Knocks in Game 4 vs. Aviators