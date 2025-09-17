Alcantara Drives in Three, Aces Sit Down Isotopes 8-7 in Series Opener

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (24-46, 61-84) defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes (28-42, 59-85), the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in a close 8-7 win on Tuesday night at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park.

The Aces came out on fire, plating six runs in the opening frame, highlighted by Sergio Alcántara's bases-clearing triple to cap off the early rally. The switch-hitting infielder has been swinging it well in September, going 16-for-43 (.372) with nine RBI across 13 games.

Despite Reno's hot start, Albuquerque chipped away at the deficit and pulled within one heading into the ninth. Phillip Abner came on to shut the door for the BLC-Nine and delivered a scoreless frame with two strikeouts, earning his first save of the season. The southpaw has been lights-out since joining Reno on August 30, tossing 8 1/3 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts and three walks.

Tommy Troy got the early rally started, notching the first of his three hits with an RBI single that scored Kristian Robinson and put Reno on the board. Since joining the lineup in early August, the promising prospect has been a key piece to the Aces' success, slashing .319/.401/.467 with 12 extra-base hits, 16 RBI, and 15 walks in 33 games.

Matt Mervis also contributed to the first-inning outburst with a ground-rule double that scored Troy. The first baseman has been swinging a hot bat of late, going 5-for-14 (.357) with one double, two home runs, and four RBI over his last three games.

Andy Weber added to Reno's offense later in the game, ripping an RBI double into right field to extend the lead. The reliable infielder has anchored the lineup in the second half, hitting .338/.380/.451 with 19 extra-base hits and 36 RBI in 65 games.

The Aces will look to stay hot in Wednesday's matchup against the Isotopes, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Sergio Alcantara: 2-for-5, 1 3B, 3 RBI

Tommy Troy: 3-fof-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Matt Mervis: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Andy Weber: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Philip Abner: SV, 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

