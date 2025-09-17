Chihuahuas Start Road Trip with 5-3 Win Tuesday

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 5-3 Tuesday night in their first game at Constellation Field in 2025. The Chihuahuas have won six of their last eight games overall and 10 of their 12 games against Sugar Land this season.

El Paso catcher Luis Campusano went 1-for-5 and is tied with Round Rock's Cody Freeman for the top batting average in the Pacific Coast League at .336. Shortstop Francisco Acuna went 1-for-3 with his first Triple-A home run. Center fielder Clay Dungan went 3-for-5 with two doubles and drove in two runs with a bases loaded tiebreaking single in the top of the eighth.

First baseman Tim Locastro was hit by a pitch Tuesday for the second straight game and leads the PCL in hit by pitches with 19. Sean Reynolds got the save for El Paso and is 6-for-6 in save opportunities this season.

Team Records: El Paso (78-66, 40-29), Sugar Land (71-73, 32-37)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Victor Lizarraga (1-0, 1.80) vs. Sugar Land RHP Joey Mancini (0-0, 0.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







