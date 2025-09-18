Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Oklahoma City

TODAY'S GAME - 9/17 vs. Oklahoma City

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (10-6, 4.37) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Kyle Funkhouser (2-4, 6.24)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Dropped the opening game of the series to Oklahoma City 7-5 on Tuesday afternoon...the Comets jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the second inning and added on a fifth run in the third inning...Tacoma got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning as Miles Mastrobuoni hit into a fielder's choice, allowing Cade Marlowe to score, making it 4-1...both teams plated a run in the fifth and Oklahoma City got one more in the sixth inning to lead 7-2...the Rainiers responded with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as Colt Emerson hit a three-run home run in his Triple-A debut to get Tacoma within 7-5...Domingo Gonzalez, Hagen Danner and Austin Kitchen kept the Comets off the board in the final three frames, but Tacoma could not get closer as they fell 7-5.

WIN AND IN: Tacoma's magic number to reach win the Pacific Coast League Second Half title is one...the Rainiers can punch their ticket to the postseason tonight with either: a win over Oklahoma City OR losses by both El Paso and Round Rock...a Rainiers win would give Tacoma 46 in the Second Half, which would tie the maximum number of wins El Paso and Round Rock could potentially reach and the Rainiers own the head-to-head tiebreakers at 10-5 over both Round Rock and El Paso...should the Rainiers lose today, they can still clinch if El Paso and Round Rock both lose tonight...in that scenario, they could both reach a maximum of 45 victories, Tacoma's current number of wins, and the Rainiers have the head-to-head tiebreakers.

DÍAZ BUMP DAY: LHP Jhonathan Díaz will make his 26th start of the season with the Rainiers tonight...Díaz has pitched11 quality starts this season, the most of any Triple-A pitcher and tied for the fourth-most among all minor league arms...the 11 quality starts match the most by a Rainier over the last two seasons, as Casey Lawrence pitched 11 quality starts in 2024 and Darren McCaughan threw 11 in 2023...the last Rainier with 12 quality starts in a season was Jordan Pries, who logged 15 in 2014...the last Rainier lefty with at least 11 quality starts in a season was Luke French, who had 12 in 2010...Díaz has made two starts against Oklahoma City this season, allowing just three earned runs in 10.0 innings (2.70 ERA), walking three and striking out 10.

SAMAD STANDS ALONE: In the third inning of Tuesday's game, Samad Taylor stole the 93rd base of his Rainiers career, the most in Tacoma's franchise history...Taylor surpassed the 92 stolen bases by Dell Alston, who played for Tacoma from 1978-80...since making his Triple-A debut in 2022, his 158 steals are the most in Triple-A, five ahead of Forrest Wall's 153...since his professional debut in 2016, Taylor's 271 career steals are the second-most in the minor leagues, trailing only the 316 by Esteury Ruiz...Taylor's 93 steals with Tacoma are the 13th-most for a player with a single Triple-A team since 2005.

LABRADA LEADS THE WAY: Since the start of September, OF Victor Labrada has been consistently on base, sporting a league-best .537 on-base percentage...his nine walks in September are tied for the fifth-most in the league...in September, Labrada is batting .357 (10x28) with a pair of doubles, one triple and four RBI, sporting a 1.037 OPS...Labrada has drawn a walk in each of his last four games, including three walks on Tuesday against Oklahoma City, the ninth time in his career he's drawn at least three walks...his .537 on-base percentage in September is the sixth-best for a Triple-A player in a single month this season (minimum 40 PA) and the 12th-best in a single month among full-season minor leaguers.

COLT COMES UP TO TACOMA: The Seattle Mariners promoted the top prospect in their organization to Tacoma on Tuesday, as Colt Emerson joins the Rainiers...Emerson is rated the No. 1 prospect in the Mariners organization and the No. 11 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline... Emerson opened the 2025 season with 90 games at High-A Everett, hitting .281/.388/.453, connecting on 16 doubles, five triples and 11 home runs while driving in 51...promoted to Double-A Arkansas on August 4, where he hit .282/.360/.430 with 10 doubles, one triple and three home runs, driving in 18...from the time of his promotion to Arkansas, he ranked among Texas League leaders in doubles (4th - 10), hits, (8th - 40) and total bases (9th - 61).

ADD IT TO THE MANTLE: Cade Marlowe was named the PCL Player of the Week on Monday...he hit .458, going 11-for-24 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI...he led all qualified hitters in batting average and with 22 total bases, while his 11 hits and three home runs were tied for the most in the league...his .917 slugging percentage and 1.450 OPS were the second-best in the PCL and ranked sixth with a .533 on-base percentage...Marlowe is the fourth Rainier to win PCL Player of the Week, the most the Rainiers have collected in a single season in at least 20 years.

THE MONTH OF MARLOWE: OF Cade Marlowe has been dialed in since the start of September, hitting a league-best .432 (19x44), pacing the league with his 19 hits...he also ranks second with a 1.205 OPS, while ranking third with a .500 on-base percentage and a .705 slugging percentage...Marlowe has tallied hits in 10 of his 13 September games, logging seven multi-hit efforts...dating back to July 29, following a 3-for-17 start off the Injured List, Marlowe is hitting .347, with 11 doubles, and four home runs over his last 38 games.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners pounded out 12 runs on 15 hits to beat the Kansas City Royals 12-5 on Tuesday...Cal Raleigh hit a pair of home runs, his 55th and 56th of the season...Dominic Canzone also went deep three times, going 5-for-5 with four RBI...Logan Gilbert picked up his fifth win of the season, allowing two runs over 5.2 innings, striking out five in the win.







