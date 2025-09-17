Round Rock Takes Opener from Sacramento, 8-3

Published on September 17, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







Trevor Hauver Drives in Five Runs as Express Avoid Elimination from Postseason Contention

GAME 145 | AWAY GAME 71 | TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2025

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sutter Health Park R H E

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (41-29 | 75-70) 8 9 0

SACRAMENTO RIVER CATS (38-32 | 74-71) 3 7 1

WP: RHP Emiliano Teodo (2-1, 9.53) FIRST PITCH: 8:45 p.m. CT ATTENDANCE: 3,530

LP: RHP Braxton Roxby (2-2, 6.16) GAME TIME: 2:56

SV: -- TEMPERATURE: 92 degrees, Clear

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Drew Ellis 9 4 2 2 1-2 416 feet/104.3 MPH Left Field

Trevor Hauver 12 7 2 1 1-2 391 feet/103.8 MPH Right FIeld

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Express jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. A pair of RBI doubles from 1B Abimelec Ortiz and RF Trevor Hauver each drove in a run. The Express added another run in the frame when an error on a line drive to left field allowed Hauver to score from third base.

In the fourth inning, the River Cats evened the score at three. With two men on, 1B Drew Ellis drilled a three-run home run to tie the game.

Round Rock responded in the seventh inning. With the bases loaded, Ortiz delivered a sacrifice fly to score SS Richie Martin and make it a 4-3 game. Hauver came up next and continued his monster night with a three-run blast to extend the lead at 7-3. In the eighth, it was Hauver again, with a sacrifice fly, this time to push the lead to 8-3 where the score stood final.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

HAUVER HEATER: RF Trevor Hauver finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, a homer, five RBI and two runs scored. It was a season-high in RBI and his first five-RBI game since July 27, 2022, with High-A Hickory. It was just the third of his professional career. Since August 1, Hauver is slashing .276/.403/.496/.899 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs, 27 RBI, 24 runs scored, 28 walks and 37 strikeouts in 39 games.

STILL IN THE FIGHT: With the win and a Tacoma loss on Tuesday, the Express remain in playoff contention. The E-Train need to win the next five games and for the Rainiers to lose all five in order to win the second half title. Round Rock is 27-13 in their last 40 games which is the best record in all of Triple-A. With tonight's win, they guarantee at least a .500 record in 2025.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday, September 17 at Sacramento FIRST PITCH: 8:45 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Sutter Health Park

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.