Chihuahuas Unveil Theme Night Collection: the El Paso Bootmakers Presented by Lucchese Bootmaker

March 31, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso, Texas - As part of a Theme Night Collection, the Chihuahuas unveiled a new alternate identity for the 2025 and 2026 seasons: The El Paso Bootmakers presented by Lucchese Bootmaker. Inspired by El Paso's rich history as the Boot Capital of the World, this new Chihuahuas theme pays tribute to those who shaped the Borderplex region with their unique craftsmanship.

The new Theme Night Collection goes on sale in the Chihuahuas Team Shop today, March 31, 2025, both in store and online at epchihuahuas.com. The collection includes the Bootmaker's jersey, the official New Era on-field cap, T-shirts, and more!

The first Bootmakers game will take place on Friday, May 23, with a Bootmakers Boot Mug giveaway presented by Party Ice. Other games include Friday, June 20, and Friday, August 8.

The El Paso Bootmakers logo features a boot in the colors "Rust" and "Hazel" with the boot in the baseball swinging motion and features the threading needles craftsmen use to stitch boots. The logo will be featured on the jersey.

The Bootmakers jersey is the color "Rust", with "Walnut" sleeves featuring embellishments found on boot shafts in the color "Wheat". The El Paso Bootmakers logo is across the chest.

More information on the El Paso Bootmakers presented by Lucchese Bootmaker will be forthcoming.

