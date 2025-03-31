Isotopes Home Opener Set for Tomorrow

March 31, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Entering the 22 nd season in club history, the Albuquerque Isotopes will host their 2025 Home Opener tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. with the first contest of a six-game set against the Salt Lake Bees, affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the first homestand of the season:

Tomorrow, April 1 at 6:35 pm

Orbit Beanie giveaway, courtesy of Gonstead Physical Medicine (first 2,500 fans)

Pre-Game check presentation to the City of Albuquerque and Mayor Tim Keller of nearly $1.6 million for rent and surcharge payments from the 2024 season. The cumulative amount since the club's inaugural 2003 season now totals $35.5 million

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Monique Fragua, the first female President and CEO of the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center and a member of the USA Archery Team

Team introductions down the foul lines with the presentation of colors by UNM Air Force ROTC followed by the National Anthem, performed by the Sandia Singers

The singing of God Bless America will take place during the seventh inning stretch, performed by the Sandia Singers

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, April 2 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, April 3 at 12:05 pm

Business Special Day Game - Enjoy some sunshine and day baseball at the park!

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, April 4 at 6:35 pm

Magnet Schedule giveaway, courtesy of Maddox Management LLC (first 3,000 fans)

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:30 - 5:50 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, April 5 at 6:35 pm

Mariachis de Nuevo México, presented by Corona Extra

Adult Mariachis Poncho giveaway, courtesy of Pepsi (first 3,000 fans 16 & older)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, April 6 at 1:35 pm

Bark in the Park/Dia de Los Perros - Bring your pup to the park and enjoy some day baseball!

On-field Dog Parade begins at 1 pm - Please lineup by section 118 and 120

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for every game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.

