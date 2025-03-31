Brett Auerbach Named PCL Player of the Week

March 31, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Following an opening weekend in which he homered in both of the first two contests of the season, Sacramento River Cats infielder Brett Auerbach has been named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for March 28-30.

For the series, Auerbach logged a hit in every game and was a combined 5-for-11 (.455), with four of his five hits going for extra bases. In addition to driving in a run in each of the three games (four RBI total), Auerbach generated a triple slash line of .500/1.182/1.682 while striking out only once.

In game one Auerbach represented the first River Cats run of the season with a solo blast leading off the bottom of the third inning, one that proved to be the game-winning run. He left the yard again for a pair of insurance tallies in his final at-bat on Saturday, and on Sunday the Alabama product produced a pair of doubles.

This is the first PCL Weekly honor in Auerbach's career, though he was once named the Eastern League Player of the Wek while a member of the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A) for the week of Aug. 7, 2022.

It is also the first weekly award earned by a River Cat this season, something that Sacramento players achieved four times last season. There were two PCL Players of the Week in Tyler Fitzgerald (May 27, 2024) and Luis Matos (June 17, 2024), while both Mason Black (April 15, 2024) and Tommy Romero (June 10, 2024) were tabbed as a PCL Pitcher of the Week.

