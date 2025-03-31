Opening Day and the Season's First Dog Day Highlight Aces' First Home Week of the 2025 Season

March 31, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will make their highly anticipated return to Downtown Reno this week with the first six-game series of the season. Individual Game tickets are currently on sale at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

Special Events

Opening Day, presented by Donor Network West :

Tuesday, April 1st, vs. Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. First Pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. PDT, but fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early. Full details:

A 2025 Magnet schedule giveaway will be available at the gates for fans of all ages while supplies last. Limited quantities are available. Pyro Guys, Inc. will provide pyrotechnics during pregame player introductions and more. First pitches by celebrity TikTok chef Kevin Ashton (@oldscoolkevmo) and Benjamin "Coach" Wade from Survivor (three-time participant)

Dog Day presented by Sit Means Sit, NBC News 4, Fox 11 and Nevada Sports Net:

Sunday, April 6th at 1:05 p.m. PDT

Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

April Daily Deals

Wild Wednesday, presented by Wild 102.9 FM - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com. Throwback Thursdays, presented by Coors Light, 2 News Nevada & KBUL 98.1 - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. Concession specials and merchandise will be available as well as $2 Coors Light. Family Sunday, presented by Tesla and SUNNY 106.9 FM (4/6, 4/20, 4/27) - featuring $1.50 Hot Dogs

The Reno Aces open their 75-game 2025 home schedule at Greater Nevada Field tomorrow afternoon against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 2:05 p.m. PDT.

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.