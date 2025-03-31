Aviators J.T. Ginn Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week (March 24-30)

March 31, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, today announced that J.T. Ginn was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week (March 24-30).

The right-hander started the 2025 season and home opener on Friday, March 28 against the Reno Aces at Las Vegas Ballpark®. He recorded the victory with 5.0 shutout innings and allowed one hit, walked one and struck out eight batters on 69 pitches (44 strikes). The lone hit was a single in the second inning by right fielder Tim Tawa. The Aviators defeated the Aces, 3-2.

Ginn has played professionally for five seasons in the New York Mets and Athletics organizations. He was originally selected by the Mets in the second round of June 2020 First-Year Player Draft. He was acquired by the Athletics from the Mets with RHP Adam Oller for RHP Chris Bassitt on March 12, 2022.

Ginn made his Major League debut with the Athletics vs. Tampa Bay on August 21, 2024. He recorded his first Major League victory vs. Texas on September 26, 2024 (5.1 IP/5 H/2 R/2 BB/2 SO) in the final game at Oakland Coliseum. He has appeared in eight career Major League games (started six) and has posted a 1-1 record with a 4.24 ERA (34.0 IP/36 H/29 SO).

In 2024, he appeared in 15 games (started 14) with Triple-A Las Vegas and posted a 4-3 record with a 5.72 ERA. He allowed 80 hits and struck out 69 batters in 72.1 inning pitched. He played two seasons at Mississippi State University (2019-2020).

The Aviators, 2-1, will continue the season-opening nine-game homestand and host the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, April 1-6.

2025 Las Vegas Aviators season ticket information and group hospitality packages are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.