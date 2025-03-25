Chihuahuas Opening Series, Presented by Mattress Firm, Kicks off Friday

March 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - Baseball is back! The Chihuahuas kick off the 2025 season on Friday, March 28, against the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate), with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Tickets are on sale now at epchihuahuas.com.

The Opening Series, presented by Mattress Firm, includes the distribution of 3,000 2025 Chihuahuas Rally Towels, also presented by Mattress Firm. Additionally, 2,000 Magnet Schedules, presented by Southwest University, will be distributed at the exits after Friday's game.

The excitement continues Saturday, March 29, with the first Fireworks Spectacular of the season, lighting up the El Paso sky following the game.

The series wraps up with Day Baseball on Sunday, March 30, with Kids Day. Gates open at 11 a.m. and first pitch is at 12:05 p.m. The Chihuahuas will distribute 1,000 Chihuahuas Shirseys, a special jersey-style t-shirt, to kids 12 and under. Families can also enjoy kids' meals for just $5 (2.5 hours after gates open). Kids 12 and under can run the bases postgame, presented by The Hospitals of Providence.

Tickets for the Opening Series presented by Mattress Firm are selling fast! Fans are encouraged to secure their seats now by visiting epchihuahuas.com or stopping by the Southwest University Park box office.

Season Seat Memberships are still available, with packages starting as low as $126 and a variety of options to fit anyone's schedule. Season Seat Members save up to 50% over individual game prices, receive early entry on giveaway nights (giveaways not guaranteed), access to the exclusive membership rewards program, and much more. It's not too late to lock in seats for the 2025 season! For more information, call 915-533-BASE (2273) or email tickets@epchihuahuas.com.

FRIDAY, MARCH 28 | GATES: 5:30 P.M. | FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | VS. SALT LAKE BEES

Game Highlight: Opening Series presented by Mattress Firm

Giveaway: 2025 Rally Towel Giveaway presented by Mattress Firm

The El Paso Chihuahuas are bringing energy to the ballpark as 3,000 fans through the gates with paid admission will receive a Chihuahuas Rally Towel, presented by Mattress Firm, perfect for waving and cheering the Chihuahuas. Don't miss your chance to grab this exclusive giveaway and show your Chihuahuas pride!

Exit Giveaway: 2025 Magnet Schedule presented by Southwest University

Never miss a game this season! Fans can grab a Magnet Schedule, presented by Southwest University, upon exit, while supplies last!

SATURDAY, MARCH 29 | GATES: 5:30 P.M. | FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | VS. SALT LAKE BEES

Game Highlight: Opening Series presented by Mattress Firm

Game Highlight: Fireworks Spectacular

Get ready for an electrifying night at the ballpark! The Chihuahuas will light up the sky with the first Fireworks Spectacular of the season, choreographed to music for an unforgettable experience. Stick around after the game and enjoy a dazzling display as we kick off the season in style!

SUNDAY, MARCH 30 | GATES: 11:00 A.M. | FIRST PITCH: 12:05 P.M. | VS. SALT LAKE BEES

Game Highlight: Opening Series presented by Mattress Firm

Game Highlight: Day Baseball

Who doesn't love America's Pastime & an early afternoon in the sun with friends and fun? Join us for Day Baseball ! Gates open at 11 a.m. and first pitch is slated for 12:05 p.m.

Game Highlight: Kids Day Sunday

Kids Shirsey Giveaway : 1,000 kids 12 and under will receive a Chihuahuas Kids Shirsey with paid admission, while supplies last. Don't miss this chance for your little one to sport their Chihuahuas pride in style!

Kids Meal : Children, 12 years of age and younger, may receive a $5 kids meal. Meal includes:

Small Hot Dog

Small Pepsi Drink

Small Bag of Chips

A Small Dessert

Kids Run the Bases presented by The Hospitals of Providence : Kids 12 and under can take a turn around the bases postgame.

Ticket Offer: Savings for those who Serve

Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government officials may receive up to 25% savings by purchasing tickets via GovX.com.

*Giveaways and promotions are subject to change without notice. Guests must be in attendance with paid admission to receive a giveaway. The limit is one per person while supplies last and there are no exchanges. Giveaways are distributed exclusively for guests at each respective gate used to enter. Guests cannot receive a giveaway at another gate after ballpark entry.

^Food and beverage specials end 2.5 after gates open.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 25, 2025

Chihuahuas Opening Series, Presented by Mattress Firm, Kicks off Friday - El Paso Chihuahuas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.